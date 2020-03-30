New Releases on Netflix: March 30th, 2020

Happy Monday and Netflix has two new titles to kickstart the week. We don’t usually feature new releases until there’s a larger amount to mention but given both titles added today are both worthy of note, we’re making an exception. We’ll also take a look at what left Netflix today too.

In case you want to look forward or behind, we’ve got lists for you. If you want to see what was added to Netflix over the past 7 days we summarised that in our daily for yesterday. If you want to see what Netflix has in store for the rest of the week, we’ve got our preview of that too.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix for March 30th, 2020:

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Brad Pitt, Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, James Gandolfini

Runtime: 97 min

The first movie of the day is the return of Killing Them Softly.

Brad Pitt features as Jackie Cogan who plays an enforcer that’s tasked with dealing with the outcome of a robbery on a local crime mob.

Reviews were generally positive for the movie mostly praising Pitt’s performance as well

The movie scooped the best film at the Crime Thriller Awards and winner of the best script at the Stockholm Film Festival.

The movie has appeared on Netflix previously with its last tenure streaming from 2014 up to 2016 but hasn’t appeared since.

Screwed (2000)

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Director: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski

Cast: Norm MacDonald, Dave Chappelle, Elaine Stritch, Danny DeVito

Runtime: 81 min

This movie from over two decades ago has largely been forgotten and there’s probably some good reason to that. However, if you are looking for a B-tier comedy that features some huge names such as Dave Chappelle, Norm MacDonald and the legend that is Danny DeVito, this is certainly one for you.

The premise is simple, it’s a kidnapping that goes extremely wrong.

The movie scored horribly with critics when it originally released but does seem to have more favorable reviews as time passes.

Quite a few titles left Netflix today including: