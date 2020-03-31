New Releases on Netflix: March 31st, 2020

Netflix is rounding out the month some excellent titles and expertly demonstrates a day full of variety with something for everyone. Here’s a complete roundup of the 13 new movies, TV series and specials that landed on Netflix US on March 31st.

In case you missed yesterday’s new releases, check out our list here. There’s also a huge dump of new content coming to Netflix tomorrow which for most will be most welcome during your quarantines!

Here, however, is the list of new content on Netflix for today to round out possibly the longest month in history.

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2020)

Genre: Stand-up

Cast: Dave Chappelle

Runtime: 85 mins

It’s always a good day when there’s more Dave Chappelle to enjoy on Netflix.

This stand-up special is brand new and sees Dave Chappelle accept the grand award from peers in a star-studded musical and comedy event unlike any other.

Greater (2016)

Genre: Biography, Family, Sport

Director: David L. Hunt

Cast: Neal McDonough, Leslie Easterbrook, Christopher Severio, Michael Parks

Runtime: 130 min

One of the three new sports-related movies and documentaries added today is Greater. We’ve known this title has been coming for a couple of weeks and we’re excited to now watch for the first time especially since we’re all done with All American and waiting for season 3.

This doc takes us to the University of Araknsas where we follow the transformation of a talentless football player.

Indian Horse (2017)

Genre: Drama

Director: Stephen S. Campanelli

Cast: Sladen Peltier, Forrest Goodluck, Ajuawak Kapashesit, Michiel Huisman

Runtime: 101 min

The second sports movie today is a drama based on a book.

It tells a story of a young boy who is stripped of his rich family heritage at school and despite being low, he finds a new passion for hockey.

It’s an inspiring story and an excellent little gem of a movie added to Netflix today.

Pretty Little Stalker (2018)

Genre: Thriller

Director: Sam Irvin

Cast: Nicky Whelan, Heather Morris, Ashley Rickards, Sierra McCormick

Runtime: 83 min

Fans of You will be waiting for season 3 but this movie could plug a void however we must warn you in advance, reviews were not kind to this one.

The movie is about a self-help writer who becomes the victim of a troubled girl who becomes obsessed with her.

Again, among the little amount of reviews submitted thus far, the movie only sits at a 3.1 on IMDb with criticisms on the acting and the story. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Space Racers (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Family

Cast: Joey D’Auria, Meyer DeLeeuw, Phil Lollar, Yuri Lowenthal

Among the many new titles added for the kids, Space Racers is our pick of the day.

We follow Eagle, Robyn, Hawk and friends who are all spaceships getting taught the magic of science at the Space Academy.

The good news is that there’s plenty of content to dive into here. Each episode runs at about 20 minutes and there are 25 episodes added in total today.

Full List of New Netflix Releases for March 31st

Please note: this list is only for Netflix US.

6 New Movies Added Today

A Truthful Mother (Punyakoti) (2019)

Greater (2016)

Indian Horse (2017)

Paharganj (2019)

Pretty Little Stalker (2018)

Through My Father’s Eyes (2017)

6 New TV Series Added Today

Akbar Birbal (Season 1)

Bal Ganesh (Season 1)

Pajanimals (Season 1)

Sid the Science Kid (Season 1)

Space Racers (Season 1)

Tree House Tales (Season 1)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today