New Releases on Netflix: March 3rd, 2020

Freaks (2018)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Grace Park, Amanda Crew

Runtime: 105 min

We’ll begin with perhaps one of the finest sci-fi movie to hit Netflix in quite some time (the series accolade goes to Altered Carbon in case you were wondering).

The mystery thriller is about a girl discovering a brand new world trying to escape the clutches of her father.

It’s got great reviews being praised for having excellent storytelling and being a sci-fi hidden gem.

W.E. (2011)

Genre: Drama, History, Romance

Director: Madonna

Cast: Abbie Cornish, Andrea Riseborough, James D’Arcy, Oscar Isaac

Runtime: 119 min

Yes, you read that director correctly. The Madonna directed this movie that’s a romantic historical drama

Despite the talent in front and behind the camera, critics weren’t too kind with W.E.. Some outlets referred to it as “a total disaster” while others praised some of the aspects of the movie such as the acting and a good premise.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Marcus Raboy

Cast: Taylor Tomlinson

Runtime: 61 min

Our final highlight for today is a new stand-up special from Taylor Tomlinson who has appeared in Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, a special series that released two years ago.

Through the hour-long special, we get Taylor Tomlinson’s take on now reaching the grand age of 25. This includes her lessons in sex and more general advice too.

