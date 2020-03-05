New Releases on Netflix: March 5th, 2020

It’s Thursday and Netflix has a torrent of new titles just for you. Below, we’ll be rounding up all the new releases on Netflix for March 5th (plus a few stragglers from yesterday).

Don’t forget, tomorrow is set to see plenty of new releases too. Spenser Confidential will be the big title you hear everyone talk about but others like Ugly Delicious, I Am Jonas and of course, the return of Paradise PD will keep us entertained over the weekend.

Castlevania (Season 3)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Graham McTavish, Alejandra Reynoso

If most Japanese animes aren’t your thing, then the chances are Castlevania may be for you. That’s a disservice though as the show is absolutely fantastic in its own right.

Based on the hit video game franchise, this animated adaptation is highly regarded around the world and is back for its third outing with another 10 episodes.

What can you expect from this season? Here’s Netflix’s description:

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Genre: Documentary

Director: Sebastian Jones, Ramez Silyan

Cast: Rob Cavallo, Ghostemane, Horse Head, Ilovemakonnen

Runtime: 116 min

Yesterday’s big addition was the documentary looking into the rapper, Lil Peep.

There’s not much more we can add other than fans of the rapper will have plenty of fan service here and if you’re not necessarily a fan, this likely won’t do much to move the needle in either direction.

Love is Blind Reunion Special

Genre: Reality-TV

Love is Blind also saw its reunion special episode added to Netflix today. You can either watch it as an additional episode added to season 1 or Netflix has uploaded the entire episode to YouTube too.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix March 5th

6 New Movies Added Today

93 Days (2016)

Angu Vaikuntapurathu (Malayalam) (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) (2020)

Aurora (2010)

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)

The Death of Mr. Lazarescu (2005)

Tootsies & The Fake (2019)

6 New TV Series Added Today