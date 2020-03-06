New Releases on Netflix: March 6th, 2020

Happy Friday! Netflix is ending the week with a trip around the world with Netflix Originals coming from multiple regions. Here’s a full look at the 10 new titles now available on Netflix in the US.

As we mention, there’s a wide range of different titles added today from around the world. We’ve got the third season of the Turkish series The Protector, a huge Hindi movie that garnered 5.1M YouTube hits. There are also new French and Spanish titles.

Let’s now take a look at some of the highlights of the new releases.

Spenser Confidential

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Peter Berg

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Colleen Camp, Alan Arkin, Bokeem Woodbine

Runtime: 110 min

Sporting a big cast, Spenser Confidential is, without doubt, Netflix’s big Hollywood movie of the month.

It’s about two police officers who are murdered and an ex-cop coming back from retirement to take down the culprits.

Early reviews for the movie look strong so give it a go and let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Expect to see plenty of ads for this one over the weekend as Netflix heavily promotes it.

Ugly Delicious (Season 2)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: David Chang, Peter Meehan

Netflix has been killing it with its food reality series and after a massive wait, they’re back with David Chang’s Ugly Delicious.

In season 2, Dave heads to Mumbai, Sydney, Istanbul and beyond in search of mind-blowing dishes and prepares for his biggest adventure yet: becoming a dad.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for March 6th

As always, you can find a fully expanded list of Netflix’s new US releases from our what’s new page. That includes synopsis, trailer, ratings and more.

7 New Movies Added Today

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

All About Love (2017)

Guilty (2020) Netflix Original

I Am Jonas (2018) Netflix Original

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

Spenser Confidential (2020) Netflix Original

Twin Murders: the Silence of the White City (El silencio de la ciudad blanca) (2019) Netflix Original

3 New TV Series Added Today