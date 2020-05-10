New Releases on Netflix: May 10th, 2020

Welcome to your end of the weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll be covering everything new on Netflix between May 8th and May 10th below. There’s plenty to cover with a whopping 13 brand new titles added since Friday. Let’s dive in.
OK let’s start off by looking at some of the brand new movies with some debuts and some returning features.
House at the End of the Street (2012)
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller
Director: Mark Tonderai
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Max Thieriot, Elisabeth Shue, Gil Bellows
Runtime: 101 min
Before Jennifer Lawrence was most known for her role as Katniss Everdeen, she featured in some smaller pictures including this 2012 horror.
As with most horror movies, opinions on this one were split down the middle with critics being particularly harsh on the title. It carries a 31 on Metacritic and a 5.6 on IMDb.
House at the End of the Street is back now on Netflix US.
Sleepless (2017)
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller
Director: Baran bo Odar
Cast: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Scoot McNairy, Dermot Mulroney
Runtime: 95 min
Jamie Foxx is the main draw for this cop thriller where Vincent has a previous connection in the underworld which allows him to infiltrate a gang to help rescue his kidnapped son.
Sadly, like the movie before this, reviews were generally unkind from critics but audience scores faired better.
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
Genre: Drama, Romance
Cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Justin Chambers
Runtime: 41 min
There’s a million reasons to watch Grey’s Anatomy on Netflix but perhaps the biggest one is that it provides an insight into the excellent writing you can expect from Shonda Rhimes with her slate of new Netflix shows coming up.
The sixteenth season of Grey’s is one of the few shining lights on network television and thankfully, still gets annual updates on Netflix.
Apologies for not getting the daily roundup on Friday!
Full List of New Netflix Releases This Weekend
4 New Movies Added Today
- 18 Presents (2020) Netflix Original
- House at the End of the Street (2012)
- John Henry (2020)
- Sleepless (2017)
9 New TV Series Added Today
- Charmed (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dead to Me (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
- Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Eddy (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Hollow (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Valeria (Season 1) Netflix Original
What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know down in the comments down below.