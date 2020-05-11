New Releases on Netflix: May 11th, 2020

Happy Monday and welcome to a brand new week of new Netflix releases. Today, Netflix US saw five brand new titles hit the service and we’ve got the full list and our top picks for you below.

As you may have seen, it’s going to be a busy week for new Netflix releases with Friday packed to the brim with new titles including Avatar: The Last Airbender, as well as the latest season of Riverdale, lined up.

That’s for another roundup, let’s now get into what’s new on Netflix for May 11th.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Donick Cary

Cast: Adam Horovitz, Nick Offerman, Rosie Perez, Adam Scott

Runtime: 85 min

You may have already watched the NBC Parks and Recreation special that aired last week (and now available on Hulu) but three of the cast members feature in today’s new documentary that’s a little, trippy.

Throughout the course of the hour and 25-minute doc, you’ll get the re-experience what these celebs did when they took hallucinogenic highs. It’s done through animations and reenactments.

Bordertown (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Ville Virtanen, Matleena Kuusniemi, Anu Sinisalo, Lenita Susi

Runtime: 60 min

Language: Finnish

If you love your foreign dramas on Netflix, then Bordertown is an absolute must-watch if you haven’t done so already.

Today, the third season joins Netflix that first aired in Finland earlier this year to good reviews.

Here’s what you can expect from the latest season of the crime thriller:

While juggling concerns about his family’s future and a spate of new crimes, Kari squares off against an adversary who’s been studying his past cases.

Trial By Media (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

The third new Netflix Original added today is Trial by Media, a new docu-series that focuses on criminal trials that have just as much action outside the courtroom as inside.

It’s a rather critical documentary particularly on the media and argues they can unfairly cause a case to go one way or another.

A fascinating watch that’s likely going to be filling your timelines throughout the week.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for May 11th

3 New Movies Added Today

Action Replayy (2010)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) Netflix Original

2 New TV Series Added Today

Bordertown (Season 3) Netflix Original

Trial By Media (Season 1) Netflix Original

Before we depart, here’s a look at what’s popular on Netflix in the US for May 11th. Dead to Me retains its top position into the new week after its season 2 debut on Friday. On the movies front, John Henry has surprisingly shot to the top of the list and that movie was added over the weekend.