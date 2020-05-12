New Releases on Netflix: May 12th, 2020

It’s Tuesday and Netflix has five new titles for you to watch through. Below, we’ll take you through what’s new and what’s popular on Netflix for May 12th.

Now let’s take a look at three highlights added today and then move onto the full list of what’s new for May 12th.

Love Is Blind (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Monty Whitebloom, Andy Delaney(co-director)

Cast: Shannon Tarbet, Aidan Turner, Benjamin Walker, Matthew Broderick

Runtime: 89 min

When it comes to the new Love is Blind, you probably most associate it with Netflix’s Love is Blind reality series however this couldn’t be more different.

Featuring a cast of pretty well-known names, the comedy is about a woman who has selective perception who attends a psychiatrist but ends up falling in love with a man she cannot see.

Reviews are mixed based on the very limited number on IMDb so we’d be interested in hearing your thoughts down in the comments.

Quartet (2012)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Dustin Hoffman

Cast: Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly, Pauline Collins

Runtime: 98 min

This excellent comedy from eight years ago is set in a home for retired musicians and while planning for their annual concert, plans are disrupted with a new arrival.

Quartet has streamed on Netflix previously with it last appearing from December 2018 till July 2019.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Claire Scanlon

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Ellie Kemper, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski

Runtime: 80 min

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is back likely for the final time in the form of a new interactive special.

Kimmy is getting married but her former captor has other ideas.

In total, there’s three hours and nine minutes to mine through here.

Sadly, not every Netflix region got the new interactive special given problems with dubbing.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 12th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Ali & Alia (2019)

Love Is Blind (2019)

Quartet (2012)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (2020) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

True: Terrific Tales (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nothing has moved from yesterday’s most popular rankings with both John Henry heading up the movie rankings and Dead to Me season 2 rocking the TV series list.