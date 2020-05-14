New Releases on Netflix: May 14th, 2020

We’re quickly approaching the weekend and if you’re looking for what’s new on Netflix for May 14th (and May 13th) you’ve come to the right place.

To some, today will be a day of treasures with many movies from around the globe hitting Netflix however for most, the English selections will be limited. Here’s a rundown of the new English titles added for May 14th plus one non-Anglo title well worth your time.

Riverdale (Season 4)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Romance

Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse

Arriving on Netflix today is the rather incomplete Riverdale with its fourth season.

The series based on the Archie comics sees Archie once again entangled in more mysteries.

Although the series has diverged from its original premise substantially and often referred to as a mess, it’s still one of the most popular shows to come out of The CW.

Fire in the Blood (2013)

Genre: Documentary, History

Director: Dylan Mohan Gray

Cast: Zackie Achmat, Peter Mugyenyi, Bill Clinton, William Hurt

Runtime: 87 min

If you’re in the mood for a new documentary and particularly enjoyed The Pharmacist on Netflix, Fire in the Blood will likely be for you.

Here’s what you can expect from the doc:

Dylan Mohan Gray examines Africa’s AIDS crisis and activists’ battle with pharmaceutical companies to make life-saving HIV drugs more affordable.

The Wrong Missy (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Tyler Spindel

Cast: Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus, David Spade, Nick Swardson

Runtime: 89 min

The big mid-week Netflix Original was The Wrong Missy which comes from the same studio that produces all of the Adam Sandler content for Netflix and follows a familiar beat to those titles.

Featuring David Spade, it’s about him inviting Missy to his corporate retreat but inadvertently invites the wrong missy.

Rencor tatuado (Tatoo of Revenge) (2018)

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Thriller

Director: Julián Hernández

Cast: Diana Lein, Irving Peña, César Romero Medrano, Cesar Ramos

Runtime: 150 min

Our non-English pick of the day is Tatoo of Revenge that’s a romantic thriller with some comedic elements.

The movie that spans over two hours long is about a woman out for justice by hiring various women to seduce men and then humiliate them.

Reviews are split down the middle for the movie but we’d be interested in hearing your thoughts below if you do watch.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for May 14th

9 New Movies Added Today

Dilan 1990 (2018)

Dilan 1991 (2019)

Fan of Amoory (2018)

Fire in the Blood (2013)

Match (2017)

Rencor tatuado (Tatoo of Revenge) (2018)

The Delivery Boy (2018)

The Wrong Missy (2020) Netflix Original

Wedy Atkalam (2018)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Riverdale (Season 4)

As for what’s popular on Netflix today. Dead to Me retains its position at the top of the top TV series whereas The Wrong Missy rocketed to the top of the movies list.