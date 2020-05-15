New Releases on Netflix: May 15th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your end of week look at what’s new on Netflix. Alongside a few great new Netflix Originals is a selection of fantastic content. Here’s a rundown of the 15 new titles on Netflix US for May 15th.

A few titles that were scheduled today have been either late coming to Netflix or not yet arrived so we’ll keep you up-to-date over the weekend.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (3 Seasons)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Mystery

Cast: Dee Bradley Baker, Zach Tyler, Jack De Sena, Mae Whitman

Yes, that’s right. All three seasons of the fantastic (if not the best) Nickelodeon series is now on Netflix.

The wonderfully animated series comes from the same creators as Netflix’s The Dragon Prince and will serve as an introduction to hundreds of thousands before Netflix unveils its live-action reboot series in development.

Madam Secretary (Season 6)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Erich Bergen, Zeljko Ivanek

The release of Madam Secretary marks the end not only to the series but also to Netflix getting prime-time CBS series added to the service in the US.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season of Madam Secretary:

A new role makes the personal even more political as Elizabeth, her team and her family face threats at home and abroad in the show’s final season.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Family, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Aimee Carrero, Marcus Scribner, Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka

Another final for Netflix. This will be the last of the rebooted She-Ra series to hit Netflix. It’s been a great run for the reboot which initially caused controversy (although that looks dumb now in hindsight) but soon blossomed into one of the best-animated kids shows made exclusively for Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

As the princesses struggle to keep the rebellion alive under Horde Prime’s occupation, Adora must decide how to help her friends — without She-Ra.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 15th, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

Heaven Without People (2017)

I love you, stupid (2020) Netflix Original

Malang (2020)

12 New TV Series Added Today

Avatar: The Last Airbender (3 Seasons)

Inhuman Resources (Season 1) Netflix Original

Learning Time with Timmy (Season 1)

Madam Secretary (Seasion 6)

Magic for Humans (Season 3) Netflix Original

Parasyte: The Maxim (Season 1)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5) Netflix Original

Strangers from Hell (Season 1)

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Wiggles (Season 1)

Twirlywoos (2 Seasons)

White Lines (Season 1) Netflix Original

And just before we leave you, here’s a look at what’s popular on Netflix US right now. The Wrong Missy featuring David Spade still reigns at the top of the top movies and Dead to Me still is at the top of the top TV series. That’s despite Riverdale touching down in full yesterday.