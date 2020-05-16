New Releases on Netflix: May 16th, 2020

Happy Saturday and if you’re looking to spend the evening with a movie, Netflix has a few added today that may take your fancy. Here’s a look at the 7 new titles added to Netflix for May 16th.

At the moment, there may not be enough titles for a roundup of what’s new on Netflix for May 17th. So, in advance, you can expect to see the first new episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj who returns to his regular Sunday slot for the next several weeks. We’ll also see the documentary El Limete infinito and Soul Surfer join.

You can find a full daily update of what’s new on Netflix via our landing page.

Public Enemies (2009)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, History

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Christian Bale, Christian Stolte, Jason Clarke, Johnny Depp

Runtime: 140 min

Our movie highlight of the day and possibly the best new movie to hit Netflix this week is Public Enemies from over a decade ago.

The star-studded historical drama takes us back to the 1930s where gangs reign supreme and we follow the most notorious ones of them all.

The movie scores consistently well with critics and audiences to this day and will make for a perfect Saturday night movie.

United 93 (2006)

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Director: Paul Greengrass

Cast: J.J. Johnson, Gary Commock, Polly Adams, Opal Alladin

Runtime: 111 min

Nominated for two Oscars is the 2006 movie that looked back on the true events of September 11th and provides a real-time account of the flight that United 93 took.

It was a timely movie and still hurts to watch to this day. It received excellent reviews and is available to watch again on Netflix today.

Full List of New Movies & Series on Netflix for May 16th

3 New Movies Added Today

District 9 (2009)

Public Enemies (2009)

United 93 (2006)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Boys Over Flowers (Season 1)

Iris (Season 1)

Monster Math Squad (2 Seasons)

Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost Soul (Season 1)

Looking at what’s popular on Netflix right now, we can see that both The Wrong Missy and Dead to Me have clung onto their top spots.

White Lines which was the signature new show from Netflix secured fourth position but will be interesting to see if it gains momentum over the weekend.