New Releases on Netflix: May 19th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for the week where we’ve got a few days to cover but honestly not a huge amount of top tier new titles. Today, we’ve got 18 new titles to cover however, the majority are Egyptian movies.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more to look forward to this week on Netflix with The Lovebirds being the major title coming on Friday with also season updates for Dynasty and The Flash on the way.

Now let’s dive into what’s new on Netflix right now.

Trumbo (2015)

Genre: Biography, Drama

Director: Jay Roach

Cast: Bryan Cranston, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Maldonado, John Getz

Runtime: 124 min

Our movie highlight of the day features in the impeccable Bryan Cranston who plays one of the best roles outside his signature role on AMC’s Breaking Bad.

Nominated for an Oscar, the movie is set back in the late 1940s after the war and sees a top screenwriter get himself into hot water after he expresses opposing political beliefs.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Scott Burns

Love your feel-good dramas? Sweet Magnolias will easily fill that gap as it’s strongly reminiscent of Netflix’s Virgin River or frankly, anything that you’ll find on Hallmark.

The series follows three women from South Carolina who are each going through their own problems at home and at work.

Now let’s dive into the full list and what’s popular on Netflix today.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 19th, 2020

As always, you can find this list with a bunch more details on our what’s new landing page.

15 New Movies Added Today

Either Me Or My Auntie (Ya ana ya khalty) (2005)

Escaping Tel Aviv (Welad el-Amm) (2009)

Game Over (2012)

Karkar (2007)

Light in the Dark (2018)

My Sleeping Lover (Habibi Na’eman) (2008)

Omar & Salma 2 (2013)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) Netflix Original

Soul Surfer (2011)

Tarek’s Situation (Zarf Tarek) (2006)

The Beach Loafer (Saye Bahr) (2004)

The End (2019)

Trumbo (2015)

Wadjda (2012)

Zaki Chan (Zaky Chan) (2005)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) Netflix Original

Looking at what’s popular on Netflix today, not much has changed. The Wrong Missy still sits at number 1 on the movie list with Johnny Depp’s Public Enemies rising to number 2. Dead to Me and Riverdale still sits at numbers 1 and 2 respectively on the TV series list.