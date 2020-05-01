New Releases on Netflix: May 1st, 2020

It’s a perfect storm of new Netflix releases. We’ve got your usual Friday Netflix Original drops combined with the usual movie licenses being picked up on the first of the month. Here’s the complete list of what’s new on Netflix for May 1st where 49 new additions touched down today.

How do the numbers for today stack up against last year? Well, not the best. 64 titles released in total on May 1st, 2020 so that’s down considerably. Last year, some of the James Bond collection dropped.

There’s plenty more to look forward to on Netflix throughout May 2020 though. We’ve got another update to put live to our May 2020 list today with even more titles scheduled.

But now, let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the May 1st additions on Netflix US. We’ll be taking you through the best new movies and best new TV series throughout the course of the weekend.

Back to the Future Trilogy

That’s right, you can now watch the Back to the Future trilogy on Netflix again. The third movie has been streaming on its own since February 1st but now, the other two movies join.

That makes a perfect afternoon binge of all three movies that see Doc and Marty travel to the past and future for adventures that hold up well to this day.

Hollywood (Limited Series) N

Genre: Drama

Cast: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello

Looking for a glitzy new limited series? Hollywood is now on Netflix and was one of our most anticipated new titles for May 2020.

Produced by Ryan Murphy, the series is a look back at Hollywood’s Golden Era with young talent trying to make it big in LA.

Reviews have been mixed for the title. Some have disagreed with the way it tries to change history while others seem to just have a general problem with the nature of the story.

Pup Academy (Season 1)

Genre: Family

Cast: Christian Convery, Chance Hurstfield, Dylan Schombing, Travis Turner

One title which has an odd history to it is Pup Academy. That’s because it’s a Netflix co-production with Disney Channel.

The kids series sees our cleverly trained pups attend school to learn how to become human’s best friends. Perfect for the kids.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for May 1st, 2020

38 New Movies Added Today

Above the Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

All Day and a Night (2020) Netflix Original

Armed Response (2017)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Blackfish (2013)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Den of Thieves (2018)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Get In (Furie) (2019) Netflix Original

Get on the Bus (1996)

I Am Divine (2013)

Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Material (2012)

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) Netflix Original

Romeo Must Die (2000)

She Hate Me (2004)

Sinister (2012)

Song of the Sea (2014)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Half Of It (2020) Netflix Original

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Patriot (2000)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival (2020)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: The Chrissy (2020) Netflix Original

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11 New TV Series Added Today

44 Cats (Season 1)

Hollywood (Season 1) Netflix Original

Into the Night (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Medici (Season 3) Netflix Original

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1) Netflix Original

Oh Yuck (Season 1)

Polly Pocket (Season 1)

Pup Academy (Season 1)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (Season 1)

