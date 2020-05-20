New Releases on Netflix: May 20th, 2020

It’s mid-week and Netflix has another batch of new titles with some excellent new titles to highlight. In total, 9 new titles hit Netflix over the past 24 hours so let’s run you through them and what’s popular on Netflix US right now.

We’re currently expecting the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June 2020 either today or tomorrow but you can catch the current list right here.

Tomorrow, new episodes of Selling Sunset and Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series will drop as well as the premiere of The Lovebirds and new series Control Z.

The Flash (Season 6)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes

Runtime: 43 min

The highlight of the day is the latest season of The CW’s The Flash.

There’s plenty of debate surrounding what DC show on The CW is the best but for us, The Flash easily tops the list.

Don’t worry for those looking into the future, the show has already been renewed but will be coming slightly later than normal with season 7 kicking off in January 2021.

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020)

Genre: Music

Director: Alex Timbers, Sam Wrench

Cast: Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Anna Kendrick, Dylan O’Brien

Runtime: 85 min

Netflix and Disney+ have both released new concerts this week with Netflix releasing Ben Platt’s performance from late 2019 whereas Disney+ got a new concert from Taylor Swift.

Ben Platt is the star behind Netflix’s The Politician (season 2 release date confirmed yesterday!) but demonstrates his extraordinary talents by singing some of the biggest songs of his new LP, Sing to Me Instead.

Blood & Water (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ama Qamata, Khosi Ngema, Gail Mabalane, Thabang Molaba, Dillon Windvogel, Natasha Thahane

Netflix is continuing to pump out content from South Africa with the debut of the full Original Queen Sono earlier in the year.

Now, there’s another new show on the block with Blood & Water. The series is about a teen attempting to find out the truth as to whether she has a sister that was abducted at birth.

I Will Follow (2010)

Genre: Drama

Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Tracie Thoms, Omari Hardwick, Michole Briana White

Runtime: 80 min

Our final highlight of the day is the return of I Will Follow from director Ana DuVernay (When They See Us).

The movie follows a woman who is grieving and the help twelve strangers provide to her.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 20th, 2020

You can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix with trailers, IMDb scores and more right here.

5 New Movies Added Today

Anchor Baby (2010)

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) Netflix Original

I Will Follow (2010)

Mutiny of the Worker Bees (2020) Netflix Original

What Are the Odds? (2019)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Blood & Water (Season 1) Netflix Original

Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera (Season 1)

The Flash (Season 6)

The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1) Netflix Original

Before we leave you, let’s quickly run over what’s popular on Netflix. The Wrong Missy still retains its top spot on Netflix in the US after nearly a week of releasing. Big shift on the television series front as Avatar: The Last Airbender dethrones Dead to Me and hits number 1.