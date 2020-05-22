New Releases on Netflix: May 22nd, 2020

It’s the end of the week and as we dive into the long memorial weekend, Netflix has quite a few new titles for you to discover. In fact, for May 22nd, there are 12 new titles now available for you to watch. Here’s our favorites and the full list.

Over the weekend, you can look forward to the latest season of The CW’s Dynasty and the new Indian zombie series Beetal lands on Sunday.

Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today:

Just Go With It (2011)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson

Runtime: 117 min

Our main highlight is the love them or hate them duo of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler who appear in this rom-com that critics hated but audiences seem to enjoy.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never took the plunge and watched before:

“When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he’s a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids.”

The Lovebirds (2020)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Mystery, Romance, Thriller

Director: Michael Showalter

Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Kyle Bornheimer, Anna Camp, Issa Rae

Runtime: 86 min

The big movie of the week (and perhaps the month) is the pickup from Paramount Pictures, The Lovebirds.

The comedy is extremely reminiscent of Netflix’s Murder Mystery that released last year. It’s a murder mystery where a couple gets mixed up in a murder plot.

Selling Sunset (Season 2)

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim

If you’re needing a dose of reality-TV Selling Sunset will certainly fill that requirement.

In season 2, we visit some more lavish properties courtesy of the elite estate agents from The Oppenheim Group.

The good news too is that the series was just renewed for season 3 today and already has a release date in August 2020.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for May 22nd

7 New Movies Added Today

#FriendButMarried (2018)

Honeytrap (2014)

Just Go With It (2011)

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre (2018)

Mujeres arriba (2019)

The Lovebirds (2020) Netflix Original

5 New TV Series Added Today

Control Z (Season 1) Netflix Original

History 101 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mystic Pop-up Bar (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 2) Netflix Original

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) Netflix Original

Today also saw quite a few removals from Netflix including:

12 Years Promise

Beating Again

Can We Get Married?

Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Last

Secret Affair

This Is My Love

As for what’s popular today, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains at the top of the TV list and The Wrong Missy sits at the top of the movie list. Sweet Magnolias has rocketed to the number two spot overtaking Dead to Me and Riverdale which increases its season 2 prospects.