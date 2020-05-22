New Releases on Netflix: May 22nd, 2020

It’s the end of the week and as we dive into the long memorial weekend, Netflix has quite a few new titles for you to discover. In fact, for May 22nd, there are 12 new titles now available for you to watch. Here’s our favorites and the full list.
Over the weekend, you can look forward to the latest season of The CW’s Dynasty and the new Indian zombie series Beetal lands on Sunday.
Now let’s take a look at what’s new on Netflix today:
Just Go With It (2011)
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Dennis Dugan
Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson
Runtime: 117 min
Our main highlight is the love them or hate them duo of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler who appear in this rom-com that critics hated but audiences seem to enjoy.
Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never took the plunge and watched before:
“When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he’s a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids.”
The Lovebirds (2020)
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Mystery, Romance, Thriller
Director: Michael Showalter
Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Kyle Bornheimer, Anna Camp, Issa Rae
Runtime: 86 min
The big movie of the week (and perhaps the month) is the pickup from Paramount Pictures, The Lovebirds.
The comedy is extremely reminiscent of Netflix’s Murder Mystery that released last year. It’s a murder mystery where a couple gets mixed up in a murder plot.
Selling Sunset (Season 2)
Genre: Reality-TV
Cast: Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim
If you’re needing a dose of reality-TV Selling Sunset will certainly fill that requirement.
In season 2, we visit some more lavish properties courtesy of the elite estate agents from The Oppenheim Group.
The good news too is that the series was just renewed for season 3 today and already has a release date in August 2020.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for May 22nd
7 New Movies Added Today
- #FriendButMarried (2018)
- Honeytrap (2014)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)
- Modest Heroes: Ponoc Short Films Theatre (2018)
- Mujeres arriba (2019)
- The Lovebirds (2020) Netflix Original
5 New TV Series Added Today
- Control Z (Season 1) Netflix Original
- History 101 (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Mystic Pop-up Bar (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original
- Selling Sunset (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) Netflix Original
Today also saw quite a few removals from Netflix including:
- 12 Years Promise
- Beating Again
- Can We Get Married?
- Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- Last
- Secret Affair
- This Is My Love
As for what’s popular today, Avatar: The Last Airbender remains at the top of the TV list and The Wrong Missy sits at the top of the movie list. Sweet Magnolias has rocketed to the number two spot overtaking Dead to Me and Riverdale which increases its season 2 prospects.
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix US (May 22nd)
1. Avatar: The Last Airbender
2. Sweet Magnolias
3. Riverdale
4. Dead to Me
5. The Flash
6. White Lines
7. Outer Banks
8. Blood Diamond
9. Ozark
10. Magic for Humans
— What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 22, 2020