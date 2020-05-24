New Releases on Netflix: May 24th, 2020

It’s the end of the week and Netflix has topped up the Netflix library with a few new titles and we’re here to run you through them. Here’s what’s new on Netflix this weekend (May 23rd to May 24th). 5 new titles in total are newly added to Netflix.

We’ll shortly be rounding up what’s coming to Netflix over the next week and we’ve already summarised our picks of the best new TV series with our top movie picks are coming later in the week.

Now let’s take a look into the new releases for today.

Betaal (Season 1)

Genre: Horror

Cast: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jatin Goswami, Siddharth Menon, Manjiri Pupala

Language: Hindi

The big new Netflix Original of the weekend is the new Indian zombie series. We’ve already seen that zombie series travel well on Netflix and suspect the same will be said for Betaal too.

This title sees an ancient curse cause the awakening on a huge British soldier army to rise up.

Dynasty (Season 3)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke

Shortly arriving on Netflix after its finale aired on The CW last week, Dynasty season 3 is now available on Netflix.

It may be one of the lowest watched titles in The CW roster but it’s still popular on Netflix. The series is the reboot of the classic show of the same name.

American Gospel: Christ Alone (2018)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Brandon Kimber

Cast: Katherine Berger, Russell Berger, Marshall Brandon, Dan Burgoyne

Runtime: 139 min

Finally, we’ll touch base on the new documentary added over the weekend. It’s not a light documentary by any stretch of the imagination either.

It delves into modern-day Christianity and specifically how American Culture has changed the American Gospel over the years.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US for May 24th

3 New Movies Added Today

American Gospel: Christ Alone (2018)

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (Nanti Kita Cerita Tentang Hari Ini) (2020)

Si Doel the Movie 3 (Akhir Kisah Cinta Si Doel) (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Betaal (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dynasty (Season 3)

A new episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj also joined Netflix today. It covers the booming cannabis industry and how it’s rigged against minorities.