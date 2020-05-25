New Releases on Netflix: May 25th, 2020

Happy Memorial Day and Netflix has a few absolutely fantastic goodies for you today headlined by the Sandler hit from last year, Uncut Gems. Here’s a look at all six of the new releases on Netflix for May 25th, 2020.

This week there’s a lot to look forward this week including our most anticipated title for the whole of May, Space Force.

Now let’s get into the new releases today:

Uncut Gems (2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Director: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

Cast: Mesfin Lamengo, Sun Zhi Hua-Hilton, Liang Wei-Hui-Duncan, Sunny Wu Jin Zahao

Runtime: 135 min

When it comes to the best movies of 2019, for many Uncut Gems will headline many lists including mine. Having released on Netflix internationally, it’s now the United States’ turn to watch the excellent Sandler flick.

Set in a hectic and migraine-inducing New York, we follow a pawnshop owner who may have finally crossed the line and got himself into hot water that he’s unable to talk himself out of.

Supergirl (Season 5)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Mehcad Brooks

Runtime: 43 min

Having not had a date for the fifth season of Supergirl, we’re happy to see it finally added on a holiday!

The latest season of Supergirl is a delight and a must-watch if you’re wanting to watch through the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline.

For the kids, two new animated series were added today including Alphablocks or Numberblocks. We also got another entry in the Norm of the North universe plus a Chinese animated movie.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 25th

3 New Movies Added Today

Ne Zha (2019)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

Uncut Gems (2019)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Alphablocks (Season 1)

Numberblocks (Season 1)

Supergirl (Season 5)

Looking at what’s popular today, Sweet Magnolias and The Lovebirds still reign supreme at the top movies and series on Netflix today.