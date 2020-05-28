New Releases on Netflix: May 28th, 2020

It’s approaching the end of the week and Netflix has released a bunch of unannounced titles today. In total, 12 new movies and series hit Netflix including some absolute must-watches. Here’s what’s new:

Tomorrow many will be undoubtedly looking forward to the brand new Greg Daniels comedy, Space Force starring Steve Carrell. We’ll be shortly updating our big preview for that. There’s also lots to look forward to as we crossover to June on Monday.

For now, here’s your new additions for today:

Elstree 1976 (2015)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Jon Spira

Cast: Paul Blake, Jeremy Bulloch, John Chapman, Anthony Forrest

Runtime: 97 min

Star Wars is all but gone from Netflix as it resides on its new home at Disney+. However, this documentary means that Netflix still technically has its foot still in the door (even if it’s just the little toe).

This documentary looks into some of the footage from before and now of the smaller characters featured in Star Wars and the effects the movies had on them.

Remember, Solo will be leaving Netflix in July 2020.

Dorohedoro (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Wataru Takagi, Reina Kondou, Ken’yû Horiuchi, Yoshimasa Hosoya

Language: Japanese

If you’re an anime fan, this should absolutely not slip from your list. The series is about a man who is trying to get his curse removed that caused him to have a lizard head.

Audience reviews suggest this could be one of the best new anime series on Netflix this year.

Republic of Doyle (Seasons 1-6)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Cast: Allan Hawco, Krystin Pellerin, Mark O’Brien, Marthe Bernard

Netflix has been losing comedy series left, right and center but today, it sees the return of one.

The Canadian series that spanned 6 seasons is now back on Netflix in full.

Here’s what you can expect from the series if you’ve never watched before:

A pair of father and son private investigators tries to keep their combustible personal lives in check while tackling an intriguing array of cases.

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Ben Bowie, Geoffrey Luck

Runtime: 90 min

Although the Star Wars documentary is good, it doesn’t compare to this fantastic nature documentary from four years ago.

The movie tracks the hardships of protecting the species in Botswana but particularly focuses on one orphaned baby elephant and its fight for survival.

Tissues at the ready.

