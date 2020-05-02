New Releases on Netflix: May 2nd, 2020

Welcome to another daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be covering the 11 new titles added to Netflix US on May 2nd, 2020. It comes after almost 50 new releases hit Netflix yesterday.

Today’s new additions include a couple of collections of titles. We’ve got a bunch of A&E Networks documentary/reality series added plus a few movies from a small independent film studio, Forrest Films.

Now let’s take a look at some of the highlights from today:

Bennett’s War (2019)

Genre: Sport

Director: Alex Ranarivelo

Cast: Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar, Allison Paige

Runtime: 94 min

One of the Forrest Films added today is Bennet’s War. Written and directed by Alex Ranarivelo, the sports drama is about an ex-serviceman who breaks his back and leg.

Through impossible odds, he ends up recovering and taking part in motocross racing.

Hangar 1: The UFO Files (Season 1)

Genre: Mystery, Reality-TV, Sci-Fi

Cast: Nik Petcov, Cornell Womack, John Ventre, Jeremy Ray

From The History Channel comes Hanger 1.

This half documentary and half conspiracy series look into the files of MUFON, a UFO network that looks into extraterrestrials.

WWII: Lost Films (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, History, War

Cast: Gary Sinise, Charles Scheffel, Justin Bartha, Ron Livingston

Runtime: 60 min

Our final highlight of the day is the re-addition of this excellent World War 2 documentary series.

It uses excellently restored footage with first-hand accounts to create possibly one of the best WW2 docu-series ever created.

