New Releases on Netflix: May 31st, 2020

Happy Sunday and welcome to your final roundup of what’s new on Netflix today. There’s only two major titles with an additional episode of Hasan Minhaj also dropping today. We’ll also take you through what’s hot on Netflix right now plus the full list of what came to Netflix this week.
There’s a lot to cover so let’s get into the two new movies on Netflix today:
High Strung Free Dance (2018)
Genre: Music, Romance
Director: Michael Damian
Cast: Jane Seymour, Thomas Doherty, Ace Bhatti, Juliet Doherty
Runtime: 103 min
The only movie releasing on Netflix for Sunday is a dance spectacular from E-One.
Here’s what you can expect if you chose to dive in:
A choreographer casts a contemporary dancer and a gifted pianist for a highly anticipated Broadway show as internal drama tries to steal the spotlight.
The movie scores a 6.3/10 on IMDb.
Session 9 (2001)
Genre: Horror, Mystery
Director: Brad Anderson
Cast: David Caruso, Stephen Gevedon, Paul Guilfoyle, Josh Lucas
Runtime: 97 min
Releasing on Netflix without prior warning is a nearly two-decade-old mystery horror thriller.
Here’s what you can expect from the horror:
An asbestos remover claims he can clean up an abandoned psychiatric hospital in a week — until he discovers the truth about its gruesome past.
This week’s new Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is the first episode to tackle Coronavirus directly. Here’s what the new episode covers:
With failing supply chains putting healthcare and food workers at risk, Hasan dissects how Trump’s use of executive power exacerbates the problems.
For those without Netflix, you can watch the new episode on YouTube early next week. The YouTube channel did just release a digital exclusive though so check that out below.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 31st
2 New Movies Added Today
- High Strung Free Dance (2018)
- Session 9 (2001)
Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week
20 New Movies Added This Week
- 1 Mile to You (2017)
- American Gospel: Christ Alone (2018)
- Bobby Sands: 66 Days (2016)
- Bottom of the World (2017)
- El límite infinito (2020)
- Elstree 1976 (2015)
- Grandmother’s Farm (2013)
- Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)
- High Strung Free Dance (2018)
- Intuition (La Corazonada) (2020) Netflix Original
- I’m No Longer Here (2019)
- Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)
- Ne Zha (2019)
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)
- One Day We’ll Talk About Today (Nanti Kita Cerita Tentang Hari Ini) (2020)
- Session 9 (2001)
- Si Doel the Movie 3 (Akhir Kisah Cinta Si Doel) (2020)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
- The Other (1999)
- Uncut Gems (2019)
12 New TV Series Added This Week
- Alphablocks (Season )
- Betaal (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope (Season 1-2)
- Dorohedoro (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Dynasty (Season 3)
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Numberblocks (Season 1)
- Republic of Doyle (Seasons 1-6)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Space Force (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Supergirl (Season 5)
- The Irish Mob (Season 1)
2 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) Netflix Original
- Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) Netflix Original
What’s Popular on Netflix Today
Before we leave you today, let’s just take a quick look at what’s popular on Netflix. The new Greg Daniels comedy, Space Force has risen straight to the top meanwhile Adam Sandler’s Safdie Brothers flick Uncut Gems still sits at the top of the movie list.
Most Popular TV Series on Netflix US (May 31st)
1. Space Force
2. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
3. Sweet Magnolias
4. Avatar: The Last Airbender
5. Dead to Me
6. Riverdale
7. The Flash
8. History 101
9. Outer Banks
10. Dynasty pic.twitter.com/Bu18EdDDsm
— What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 31, 2020