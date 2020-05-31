New Releases on Netflix: May 31st, 2020

Happy Sunday and welcome to your final roundup of what’s new on Netflix today. There’s only two major titles with an additional episode of Hasan Minhaj also dropping today. We’ll also take you through what’s hot on Netflix right now plus the full list of what came to Netflix this week.

There’s a lot to cover so let’s get into the two new movies on Netflix today:

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Genre: Music, Romance

Director: Michael Damian

Cast: Jane Seymour, Thomas Doherty, Ace Bhatti, Juliet Doherty

Runtime: 103 min

The only movie releasing on Netflix for Sunday is a dance spectacular from E-One.

Here’s what you can expect if you chose to dive in:

A choreographer casts a contemporary dancer and a gifted pianist for a highly anticipated Broadway show as internal drama tries to steal the spotlight.

The movie scores a 6.3/10 on IMDb.

Session 9 (2001)

Genre: Horror, Mystery

Director: Brad Anderson

Cast: David Caruso, Stephen Gevedon, Paul Guilfoyle, Josh Lucas

Runtime: 97 min

Releasing on Netflix without prior warning is a nearly two-decade-old mystery horror thriller.

Here’s what you can expect from the horror:

An asbestos remover claims he can clean up an abandoned psychiatric hospital in a week — until he discovers the truth about its gruesome past.

This week’s new Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is the first episode to tackle Coronavirus directly. Here’s what the new episode covers:

With failing supply chains putting healthcare and food workers at risk, Hasan dissects how Trump’s use of executive power exacerbates the problems.

For those without Netflix, you can watch the new episode on YouTube early next week. The YouTube channel did just release a digital exclusive though so check that out below.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for May 31st

2 New Movies Added Today

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Session 9 (2001)

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

20 New Movies Added This Week

1 Mile to You (2017)

American Gospel: Christ Alone (2018)

Bobby Sands: 66 Days (2016)

Bottom of the World (2017)

El límite infinito (2020)

Elstree 1976 (2015)

Grandmother’s Farm (2013)

Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

Intuition (La Corazonada) (2020) Netflix Original

I’m No Longer Here (2019)

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Ne Zha (2019)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (Nanti Kita Cerita Tentang Hari Ini) (2020)

Session 9 (2001)

Si Doel the Movie 3 (Akhir Kisah Cinta Si Doel) (2020)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Other (1999)

Uncut Gems (2019)

12 New TV Series Added This Week

Alphablocks (Season )

Betaal (Season 1) Netflix Original

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope (Season 1-2)

Dorohedoro (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dynasty (Season 3)

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Numberblocks (Season 1)

Republic of Doyle (Seasons 1-6)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) Netflix Original

Space Force (Season 1) Netflix Original

Supergirl (Season 5)

The Irish Mob (Season 1)

2 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) Netflix Original

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) Netflix Original

What’s Popular on Netflix Today

Before we leave you today, let’s just take a quick look at what’s popular on Netflix. The new Greg Daniels comedy, Space Force has risen straight to the top meanwhile Adam Sandler’s Safdie Brothers flick Uncut Gems still sits at the top of the movie list.