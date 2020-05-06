New Releases on Netflix: May 6th, 2020

We’re midweek and welcome to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix this week. We’ve got 10 new titles to cover that have dropped onto Netflix for May 6th, 2020.

There are a few titles that we haven’t been able to feature in a daily what’s new article such as yesterday’s stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld that has been getting largely positive reviews. The Chicago Sun-Times called it a “comedy of joyful bemusement” adding that Seinfeld has a “spring in his step”.

There’s plenty too look forward to later in the week with Friday being a bumper day for new release including the latest Dead to Me season and plenty of other Originals.

Becoming (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Biographical

Director: Nadia Hallgren

Cast: Michelle Obama

Runtime: 89 mins

The big new title today that we’re sure you’re going to be seeing a lot of buzz about is the biographical documentary on the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Following her on a country-wide tour, the documentary features unreleased footage of her efforts both in her former role and now in her new role.

It comes to Netflix as the second title from Obama’s production companies output with Netflix.

Hangman (2017)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Johnny Martin

Cast: Al Pacino, Karl Urban, Brittany Snow, Joe Anderson

Runtime: 98 min

Unfortunetely, despite featuring the impeccable talents of Al Pacino and Karl Urban, this movie still scored abysmal scores when it releases three years ago.

The action crime mystery is about a detective looking to catch a serial killer who kills based on the word game, Hangman.

Want to see how bad it is and come up with your own opinion? Now’s your chance to dive in.

Workin’ Moms (Season 4)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Philip Sternberg

Runtime: 30 min

Language: English

Workin’ Moms continues to be one of the best comedies out of CBC, the Candian state broadcaster.

Netflix is getting the fourth season soon after the release of the finale in Canada and is available today in its entirety.

Here’s what you can expect from season 4:

Big changes are in the air as the moms stand up for their children, their partners, their businesses — and more importantly, themselves.

Now let’s move onto the full list and as always, do let us know in the comments what you’re watching.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 6th, 2020

Note: several additions were added on May 5th.

8 New Movies Added Today

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Becoming (2020)

ChuChuTV Bedtime Stories & Moral Stories for Kids (English) (2019)

ChuChuTV Surprise Eggs Learning Videos (English) (2019)

Hangman (2017)

Luccas Neto em: Acampamento de Férias 2 (2020)

One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

Sí, Mi Amor (2020)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Workin’ Moms (Season 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today