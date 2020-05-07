New Releases on Netflix: May 7th, 2020

Today bought with it 6 brand new titles on Netflix in the United States, however, most are foreign titles. Below, we’ll be taking you through the titles that are worth your time both foreign and domestic plus take a quick look at what’s coming to Netflix tomorrow and what’s hot right now.

Tomorrow, you can expect one of the biggest drops of content we’ve seen for a while. Dead to Me season 2 will be released (release schedule here) plus we can expect The Eddy, new episodes of Rust Valley Restorers, and The Wrong Missy starring David Spade.

In case you missed yesterday’s new additions, you missed the new Michelle Obama documentary and Al Pacino in Hangman.

Now onto what’s new on Netflix for May 7th.

Lockout (2012)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: James Mather, Steve Saint Leger

Cast: Guy Pearce, Maggie Grace, Vincent Regan, Joseph Gilgun

Runtime: 95 min

The big movie of the day is Lockout which wasn’t previously announced to be coming to Netflix.

The movie’s headline actor is Guy Pearce who stars as a government agent who is accused of a crime and the only way out is to assist with a rescue mission off-planet.

Reviews are relatively strong for this one clocking in with a 6.1/10 on IMDb, a 48 on Metacritic, and a more disappointing 37% on RottenTomatoes.

Scissor Seven (Season 2)

Genre: Animation, Action

Cast: Ronny Chieng, Jas Patrick, Jake Green, Aleks Le

The only new Netflix Original of the day is the second season of the Mandarin animated series Scissor Seven.

Here’s what you can expect from the second outing:

While sharpening his skills at his day job, Seven confronts a new crop of assassins as his past threatens to cut short his attempts at a normal life.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 7th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

Aerials (2016)

In Paradox (2019)

Lockout (2012)

Si Doel the Movie (2018)

Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Scissor Seven (Season 2) Netflix Original

And as always, here’s what’s popular on Netflix for May 7th. The new documentary about Michelle Obama that released yesterday has shot straight to the top of the movies list whereas Outerbanks, the Australian series still remains the top series on Netflix US right now.