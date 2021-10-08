New Releases on Netflix: October 8th, 2021

Welcome to your end-of-week roundup as to what’s new on Netflix in the United States. We’ve got two days’ worth of new releases to cover since our last daily update in the middle of the week. So, here’s what’s new and what’s trending on Netflix for October 8th, 2021.

A few new titles are on the way to Netflix over the weekend. On Saturday, new episodes of Blue Period will begin dropping. We’re also getting the horror sequel to Insidious titled Insidious: Chapter 2 plus the SVOD debut of the sci-fi thriller Occupation: Rainfall.

Removals-wise, today is your last day to catch the 2019 thriller Home Is Where The Killer Is.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for October 7th & 8th

6 New Movies Added To Netflix for October 7th-8th

Grudge (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fueled plot that threatens his associates.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fueled plot that threatens his associates. LOL Surprise: The Movie (2021) – TV-Y – English – Dazzling doll sisters Queen Bee and Royal Bee make their first movie with help from their fashionable friends in this one-of-a-kind magical adventure.

– TV-Y – English – Dazzling doll sisters Queen Bee and Royal Bee make their first movie with help from their fashionable friends in this one-of-a-kind magical adventure. Making The Billion Dollar Code (2021) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – In this featurette, ART + COM members join the cast and crew of the show to discuss its factual basis and the development of the court case.

– TV-PG – English – In this featurette, ART + COM members join the cast and crew of the show to discuss its factual basis and the development of the court case. My Brother, My Sister (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family.

– TV-MA – Italian – When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle (2020) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Japanese – Koko grows up in the jungle with a solitary Zarude. When he meets Ash and Pikachu, he discovers the human world — and a plot threatening his home!

Thalaivii (2021) – TV-PG – Tamil – This biopic charts the life of actor-turned-chief minister Jayaram Jayalalitha and the relationship paving her rapid yet complicated path to power.

9 New TV Series Added for October 7th-8th

A Tale Dark & Grimm (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Follow Hansel and Gretel as they walk out of their own story into a winding and wickedly witty tale full of strange — and scary — surprises.

– TV-Y7 – English – Follow Hansel and Gretel as they walk out of their own story into a winding and wickedly witty tale full of strange — and scary — surprises. Encounters (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – To please her mother, a woman sets out to find a husband, and makes an ambitious plan to find a match — and get married — within one year.

– TV-PG – English – To please her mother, a woman sets out to find a husband, and makes an ambitious plan to find a match — and get married — within one year. Family Business (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – After learning France is about to legalize pot, a down-on-his-luck entrepreneur and his family race to turn their butcher shop into a marijuana café.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Suicide, murder… or something else? This docuseries examines chilling truths and theories around the deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family. Pretty Smart (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she’s forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates.

– TV-14 – English – Book-smart Chelsea discovers she has a lot to learn about happiness when she’s forced to move in with her bubbly sister and three roommates. Sexy Beasts (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

– TV-14 – English – Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. The Billion Dollar Code (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – In 1990s Berlin, an artist and a hacker invented a new way to see the world. Years later, they reunite to sue Google for patent infringement on it.

The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – Japanese – A tough guy with a knack for housework tackles household tasks with meticulous care in these comedic live-action vignettes.

– TV-G – Japanese – A tough guy with a knack for housework tackles household tasks with meticulous care in these comedic live-action vignettes. The Way of the Househusband (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – After disappearing from the underworld, the legendary yakuza Tatsu, “the Immortal Dragon,” resurfaces — as a fiercely devoted stay-at-home husband.

Top 10 Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for October 8th