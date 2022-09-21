New Releases on Netflix: September 21st, 2022

Thanks to the volume of new originals on Netflix, you could have mistaken Wednesday for Friday. Your weekend binge will start early thanks to the addition of Dahmer, Ryan Murphy’s new series for Netflix starring Evan Peters. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for September 21st, 2022.

First of all, here are today’s highlights:

DAHMER (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned

Evan Peters (American Horror Story) reunites with long-time collaborator Ryan Murphy (Ratched, American Crime Story) for a brand new chilling series with Peters portraying one of the most terrifying serial killers in history, Jeffrey Dahmer.

Over the period of a decade, Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most infamous and terrifying serial killers in US history, murdered 17 boys and young men. Thanks to the systemic failures in the US justice system and policing, Dahmer was able to evade capture and carry out his murder spree in plain sight.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Crime, Docuseries | Runtime: 46 Minutes

The “Bling Ring,” a group of LA teenagers that robbed the luxurious homes of celebrities set off a giant media frenzy, and the actions of the group inspired a Hollywood movie that starred the likes of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, and Leslie Mann. 13 years on, and two of the crew tell all as they chronicle their heists from 2008-2009.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 21st, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

Facing Nolan (2022) – TV-14 – English – This documentary examines the life, family and ups and downs of the Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan’s legendary 27-year-long career.

– TV-14 – English – This documentary examines the life, family and ups and downs of the Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan’s legendary 27-year-long career. Fortune Seller: A TV Scam (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.

– TV-14 – Italian – Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far. The Perfumier (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent.

– TV-MA – German – To regain her sense of smell and get back her lover, a detective joins forces with a perfume maker who uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent. Then Barbara Met Alan (2022) – TV-MA – English – After meeting in a club, two cabaret performers fall in love and start campaigning for disability rights across the UK. Based on a true story.

6 New TV Series Added Today

DAHMER (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?

– TV-MA – English – Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long? Designing Miami (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – For Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, marriage and business are a perfect match as their respective interior design firms remodel homes for high-end Miami clients.

– TV-MA – English – For Ray and Eilyn Jimenez, marriage and business are a perfect match as their respective interior design firms remodel homes for high-end Miami clients. Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Seasoned pros participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico’s finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Seasoned pros participate in this cooking competition against three of Mexico’s finest chefs to win the mythical katana and become the Legendary Chef. Only For Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – Deusa’s solo career puts her romance with Tadeu to the test. Eva wants a great artist to sing her lyrics. Soon, their musical dreams collide.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – Deusa’s solo career puts her romance with Tadeu to the test. Eva wants a great artist to sing her lyrics. Soon, their musical dreams collide. Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Season 2) – TV-Y – English – Aspiring baker Strawberry Shortcake arrives in Big Apple City to get her big break — and have flan-tastic adventures with her new berry besties!

– TV-Y – English – Aspiring baker Strawberry Shortcake arrives in Big Apple City to get her big break — and have flan-tastic adventures with her new berry besties! The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (Limited Series) Netflix Original – N/A – English – A group of LA teenagers arrested in 2009 for stealing from celebrity homes inspired a media frenzy and a movie. Now, two of them tell their stories.

Netflix Top 10s for September 21st, 2022

Here are the Netflix top 10s for September 21st. Every day, Netflix releases three separate top 10 lists. One for movies, one for series and one for kids titles (both movies and series).

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Cobra Kai Father Stu Despicable Me 2 2 Fate: The Winx Saga Do Revenge Danger Force 3 In the Dark This Is the End CoComelon 4 El Rey: Vicente Fernandez Despicable Me 2 Sing 2 5 Sins of Our Mother Sing 2 Despicable Me 6 Love is Blind Morbius Minions & More Volume 1 7 The Crown Despicable Me Go Dog Go 8 Devil in Ohio Minions & More Volume 1 Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 9 The Imperfects End of the Road Henry Danger 10 Narco-Saints Me Time Junior Baking Show

