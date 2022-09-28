New Releases on Netflix: September 28th, 2022

It’s the middle of the week, and Netflix has dropped their big new Marilyn Monroe movie (we’re not allowed to call it a biopic!) alongside 5 other new releases. Here’s what’s new on Netflix and trending for September 28th, 2022.

While Netflix has a few big releases planned for Friday (Entergalactic being the biggest), most of the attention is now on the dozens of licensed movies that’ll be headed to Netflix on October 1st.

As we mentioned in yesterday’s roundup, Netflix will soon lose Gotham and the British docuseries The Royal House of Windsor in the coming days.

Best New Movies And Shows on Netflix Today

Blonde (2022)

Rating: NC-17

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Mystery

Director: Andrew Dominik

Cast: Ana de Armas, Lucy DeVito, Garret Dillahunt

Writer: Andrew Dominik, Joyce Carol Oates

Runtime: 167 mins / 2h 47m

Awards: 1 nomination

Last week technically kicked off Netflix’s prestige movie season with the launches of ATHENA and A Jazzman’s Blues, but in our opinion, Blonde truly gets the ball rolling.

The sometimes controversial movie is Netflix’s first NC-17 movie and adapts the Joyce Carol Oates novel that retraces all the major events in Marilyn Monroe’s impactful life on Earth.

Want to see what we thought of Blonde on Netflix? Check out our should you watch review.

Inheritance (2020)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Vaughn Stein

Cast: Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen

Writer: Matthew Kennedy

Runtime: 111 mins / 1h 51m

Lily Collins headlines the cast of this movie that comes from Vertical Entertainment.

Here’s what you can expect from the thriller which has just dropped in time for the Halloween season:

“After the patriarch of a powerful family passes away, he entrusts his daughter with a secret that no longer wants to remain buried.”

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 6)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Raphael Rowe

Runtime: 47 min

Dropped onto Netflix today without much fanfare is another season of Netflix’s long-running docuseries that looks at what it’s like to be a resident in one of the world’s toughest prisons.

Four new episodes dropped today with visits to prisons in Moldova, Cyprus, Bosnia, and Greece.

Only on Netflix 28th September 2022! pic.twitter.com/s3ASiNQ54j — Raphael Rowe (@raphaelrowe) September 22, 2022

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 28th, 2022

For an expanded version of this list and more new releases on Netflix, visit our new on Netflix hub.

2 New Movies Added Today

4 New TV Series Added Today

Top 10s on Netflix for September 28th, 2022

Top 10 Series on Netflix

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist El Rey, Vicente Fernández Dynasty Cobra Kai In the Dark Fate: The Winx Saga Thai Cave Rescue Sins of Our Mother The Crown

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

Lou A Jazzman’s Blues Father Stu Do Revenge Human Capital Despicable Me 2 Minions and More Volume 1 Sing 2 The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones Despicable Me

Top 10 Kids Titles on Netflix

Despicable Me 2 Minions and More Volume 1 CoComelon Sing 2 Danger Force Despicable Me My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Go Dog Go Henry Danger Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles

