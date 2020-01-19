New Releases on Netflix This Week: January 19th, 2020

Welcome to a full recap of what’s new on Netflix this week. We’re going to be recapping all the brand new titles that arrived over the past 7 days and also show you what’s new on Netflix this weekend which only saw one new title added.

what Netflix announced to come to Netflix ahead of time doesn't often represent the full list.

Now, let’s take a look at the new movie added to Netflix today and recap the week that was.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, Emma Watson, Claire Julien

Runtime: 90 min

Awards: 4 wins & 7 nominations.

The Bling Ring which released seven years ago features some big names and is inspired by true events. It’s about a group of teenagers obsessed with fame and go about robbing famous celebrities by tracking their favorites celebrities on social media.

Sofia Coppola directed the movie who is well-known for working on a variety of movies as both an actor and director. For Netflix, she directed the 2015 Bill Murray special, A Very Murray Christmas.

The movie split audiences down the middle with IMDb having a score of 5.6 out of 10 whereas critics were more favorable with a 66 Metacritic score.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

Now for a full recap of all the new titles added to Netflix this week. In total, 36 new releases hit the service in the US this week. That’s compared to the 29 that hit Netflix UK, 35 to Canada and 39 to Australia.

In addition to those listed below, new episodes of The Circle arrived on Netflix this week as well as weekly episodes of Handsome Siblings coming to Netflix every Monday and Crash Landing on You every Sunday.

22 New Movies Added This Week

A Fall from Grace (2020) Netflix Original

Betty White: First Lady of Television (2018)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Deadcon (2019)

Eye For An Eye (Quien a hierro mata) (2019)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hop (2011)

Jezebel (2019)

Legend (2015)

Made in China (2019)

MindGamers (2015)

NiNoKuni (2020) Netflix Original

Saving Zoë (2019)

Steve Jobs (2015)

The Bling Ring (2013)

The Brave (2019)

The Last Face (2016)

The Master (2012)

Where the Money Is (2000)

Women of Mafia 2 (2019)

Zoom (2006)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

Ares (Season 1) Netflix Original

Booba (Season 3)

Grace and Frankie (Season 6) Netflix Original

Handsome Siblings (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 4) Netflix Original

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 1) Netflix Original

Nailed It! Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

PJ Masks (Season 2)

Sex Education (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Healing Powers of Dude (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Ollie & Moon Show (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tiny House Nation (Volume 2)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (2020) Netflix Original

