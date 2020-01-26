What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > New Releases on Netflix This Week: January 26th, 2020

by @kasey__moore on January 26, 2020, 4:17 pm EST

Death at a Funeral now on Netflix

Welcome to your final roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be looking at the new releases for January 25th and January 26th plus we’ll take a look at the complete list of new releases that came to Netflix over the past 7 days. 

First up, here’s what’s new on Netflix this weekend:

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Genre: Comedy
Director: Neil LaBute
Cast: Keith David, Loretta Devine, Peter Dinklage, Ron Glass
Runtime: 92 min

First up is Sony Pictures 2010 comedy hit Death at a Funeral. Although reviews from both critics and audiences are split on this movie, the all-star cast alone is worthy of the price of admission.

The movie is about a funeral that turns into a debacle of an exposed family where secrets and misplaced bodies are plentiful.

Menashe (2017)

Genre: Drama
Director: Joshua Z Weinstein
Cast: Menashe Lustig, Yoel Falkowitz, Hershy Fishman, Ruben Niborski
Runtime: 82 min
Language: Yiddish

From A24 Pictures, Menashe which is filmed entirely in Yiddish touched down on Netflix today.

Released three years ago, the movie is about the ultra-orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, New York. It looks specifically at the relationship between a father and a son looking at the complexities of parenthood and faith.

We also saw a new stand-up special added today from Vir Das. It’s Vir’s third Netflix Original stand-up where this time, he celebrates the history of his home country, India.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix (January 20th – January 26th)

12 New Movies Added This Week

  • A Sun (2020) Netflix Original
  • Airplane Mode (2020) Netflix Original
  • Death at a Funeral (2010)
  • Die Ontwaking (2015)
  • Menashe (2017)
  • Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)
  • Scales: Mermaids Are Real (2017)
  • The Bling Ring (2013)
  • The Ghost and the Tout (2018)
  • The Queen (1968)
  • WHAT DID JACK DO? (2020) Netflix Original
  • Whisky (2004)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) Netflix Original
  • DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (Season 1)
  • Family Reunion (Part 2) Netflix Original
  • October Faction (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Playing with Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 2) Netflix Original
  • Sons of the Caliphate (Season 2)
  • The Ghost Bride (Volume 1) Netflix Original
  • the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • The Ranch (Part 8) Netflix Original
  • Word Party (Season 4) Netflix Original

3 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

  • Alex Fernández: The Best Comedian in the World (2020) Netflix Original
  • Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2020) Netflix Original
  • Vir Das: For India (2020) Netflix Original

