New Releases on Netflix This Week: January 26th, 2020

Welcome to your final roundup of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be looking at the new releases for January 25th and January 26th plus we’ll take a look at the complete list of new releases that came to Netflix over the past 7 days.
Want to look ahead? It’s going to be a huge week for new titles as we cover in our weekly preview.
First up, here’s what’s new on Netflix this weekend:
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Genre: Comedy
Director: Neil LaBute
Cast: Keith David, Loretta Devine, Peter Dinklage, Ron Glass
Runtime: 92 min
First up is Sony Pictures 2010 comedy hit Death at a Funeral. Although reviews from both critics and audiences are split on this movie, the all-star cast alone is worthy of the price of admission.
The movie is about a funeral that turns into a debacle of an exposed family where secrets and misplaced bodies are plentiful.
Menashe (2017)
Genre: Drama
Director: Joshua Z Weinstein
Cast: Menashe Lustig, Yoel Falkowitz, Hershy Fishman, Ruben Niborski
Runtime: 82 min
Language: Yiddish
From A24 Pictures, Menashe which is filmed entirely in Yiddish touched down on Netflix today.
Released three years ago, the movie is about the ultra-orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, New York. It looks specifically at the relationship between a father and a son looking at the complexities of parenthood and faith.
We also saw a new stand-up special added today from Vir Das. It’s Vir’s third Netflix Original stand-up where this time, he celebrates the history of his home country, India.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix (January 20th – January 26th)
12 New Movies Added This Week
- A Sun (2020) Netflix Original
- Airplane Mode (2020) Netflix Original
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Die Ontwaking (2015)
- Menashe (2017)
- Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019)
- Scales: Mermaids Are Real (2017)
- The Bling Ring (2013)
- The Ghost and the Tout (2018)
- The Queen (1968)
- WHAT DID JACK DO? (2020) Netflix Original
- Whisky (2004)
13 New TV Series Added This Week
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) Netflix Original
- DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (Season 1)
- Family Reunion (Part 2) Netflix Original
- October Faction (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Playing with Fire (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 1) Netflix Original
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Sons of the Caliphate (Season 2)
- The Ghost Bride (Volume 1) Netflix Original
- the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The Ranch (Part 8) Netflix Original
- Word Party (Season 4) Netflix Original
3 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week
- Alex Fernández: The Best Comedian in the World (2020) Netflix Original
- Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (2020) Netflix Original
- Vir Das: For India (2020) Netflix Original