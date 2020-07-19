New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: July 19th, 2020

The end of the weekend brings with it three new titles available on Netflix in the United States plus we’ll take a complete look at everything that came to Netflix this week which included 24 brand new titles. Plus, we’ll take a look at what’s dominating the top 10s too.

Plenty to look forward to in the week to come including the likes of Shameless and the sequel to The Kissing Booth.

Let’s now take you through the three new titles added this weekend.

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Biography, History, Sport

Cast: Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, David Aldridge, Scottie Pippen

Sports documentary have become like gold dust in 2020 given the delay of most sports and earlier this year, The Last Dance captured the nation when it aired weekly on ESPN.

Now it’s the turn of Netflix to carry the limited series that takes you back to the Chicago Bulls dominance in the 1990s and the personalities that made up the iconic team.

In case you didn’t know, Netflix and ESPN worked on the project hence why it’s on Netflix now today.

Every moment, every icon, every win. Relive the phenomenon. The Last Dance is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/p10OerE85E — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2020

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

Genre: Animation

Cast: Dylan Schombing, Áine Sunderland, Nahanni Mitchell, Benjamin Jacobson

Another shared license with Disney also arrived this weekend with Gigantosaurus dropping on Netflix today as well as being available on Disney+.

Jonny Duddle’s book is the source material for this kids series about four Dinosaur friends going out on adventures.

The Notebook (2004)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Tim Ivey, Gena Rowlands, Starletta DuPois, James Garner

Runtime: 123 min

The Notebook is a movie that’s constantly being added and removed from Netflix but it’s always a popular addition when it does return.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never managed to watch the Nicholas Spark adaptation:

“Two young lovers are torn apart by war and class differences in the 1940s in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s best-selling novel.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

Looking for just the best new titles? We’ve got you covered with our lists of the best new TV series and best new movies on Netflix via our what to watch on Netflix hub.

13 New Movies Added This Week

Cold Feet (2019)

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Fatal Affair (2020) Netflix Original

Father Soldier Son (2020)

Funan (2018)

Little Singham: Legend of Dugabakka (2020)

MILF (2018) Netflix Original

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Sylvia (2018)

The Millions (2019)

The Notebook (2004)

The Players (Gli infedeli) (2019) Netflix Original

We Are One (2020) Netflix Original

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Cursed (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dark Desire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

In the Dark (Season 2)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kissing Game (Season 1) Netflix Original

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sunny Bunnies (2 Seasons)

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Last Dance (Limited Seriess)

1 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) Netflix Original

Most Popular Titles on Netflix US for July 19th

Fatal Affair manages to hold its own in the top 10 movies list with The Old Guard following in second. Animated movies still continue to do well with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse once again peaking into the top 10.

On the TV side, Friday’s headline addition of Cursed season 1 is at the top of the TV list. Elsewhere, the Jeffery Epstein docu-series has re-entered the top 10 as has In The Dark with season 2 being added on Friday.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Fatal Affair The Old Guard The Lorax How Do You Know MILF Despicable Me 365 Days The F**k-It List Desperados Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US