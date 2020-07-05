New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: July 5th, 2020

Welcome to your full weekly roundup of what’s new on Netflix in the US over the past 7 days plus we’ll take a look at what’s new on Netflix this weekend too. We’ll also see what’s trending in the top 10 movies and series too.

It’s been an extremely busy week on Netflix US as we crossed into a new month. In total, 70+ new titles hit Netflix US on July 1st, and in total this week, 128 new movies and TV series hit the service.

Before we dive into the full weekly recap list, let’s quickly take you through a couple of the best new titles to hit Netflix today.

Only (2019)

Genre: Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Director: Takashi Doscher

Cast: Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr., Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith

Runtime: 98 min

If you’re not bored with pandemics, Only is likely for you this weekend. The movie is about what happens when a mysterious new virus hits that seems to prove lethal the female population at large.

Reviews are pretty mixed for this one so let us know in the comments if you do check it out and what you think.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Week

103 New Movies Added This Week

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

#FriendButMarried 2 (2020)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Adú (2020) Netflix Original

Airplane! (1980)

Aiyyaa (2012)

Ali (2001)

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap (2011)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Blood Money (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boss (2013)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chashme Baddoor (2013)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Desperados (2020) Netflix Original

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Double Platinum (1999)

Drishyam (2015)

Elf (2003)

Extraction (2015)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Heist (2015)

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Inkaar (2013)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Knockaround Guys (2001)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Madras Café (2013)

Mary Kom (2014)

Mean Streets (1973)

Michael (2011)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

November Criminals (2017)

Oh My God (OMG: Oh My God!) (2012)

One by Two (2014)

Only (2019)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pek Yak?nda (2014)

Penalty (2019)

Players (2012)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Queen (2013)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Shaft (1971)

Shaitan (2011)

Skin (2019)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Special 26 (Special Chabbis) (2013)

Splice (2009)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sugar Rush (2019)

Swimming Pool (2003)

Swordfish (2001)

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

The Art of War (2000)

The Clique (2008)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Firm (1993)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Mirror Boy (2011)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (2019)

The Silence of Others (2018)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) Netflix Original

What the Fish (2013)

Winchester (2018)

23 New TV Series Added This Week

21 Again (Season 1)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

BNA (Season 1) Netflix Original

Cable Girls (Season 6) Netflix Original

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

Deadwind (Season 2) Netflix Original

Homemade (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hook (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kingdom (Season 1)

Little Singham (Season 2)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Say I Do (Season 1) Netflix Original

Single Wives (Season 1)

Southern Survival (Season 1) Netflix Original

Supermarket Sweep (Collection 1)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Underclass (Season 1)

Trotro (Season 1)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Warrior Nun (Season 1) Netflix Original

2 New Stand-up Specials Added This Week

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (2020) Netflix Original

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US

Let’s now take a look at what’s being watched in the US.

On the movie front, there’s not too much movement. Splice has entered the top 10 (featured in our top movies on Netflix list). The new rom-com Desperados has ended the weekend strong in the number 2 spot.

On the TV side, Unsolved Mysteries still takes the top spot with newcomers Warrior Nun and The Baby-Sitters Club taking spots 2 and 3 respectively.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Patriots Day Desperados The Town A Thousand Words 365 Days Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Extraction I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry Splice Despicable Me

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

Unsolved Mysteries Warrior Nun The Baby-Sitters Club Floor is Lava Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Avatar: The Last Airbender The Order The Office Crazy Delicious Southern Survival

We’ve also got some data from the IMDb MovieMeter that sees 60% of the top 10 available on Netflix and 40% Netflix Originals.

Top 10 on IMDb MovieMeter this week 1. 365 Days

2. Dark

3. The Sinner

4. Eurovision Song Contest

5. Perry Mason

6. The Order

7. The Politician

8. Yellow Stone

9. The Last of Us: Part 2 (?)

10. Knives Out 60% of the top 10 are on Netflix. 40% Netflix Originals. — Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) July 5, 2020

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.