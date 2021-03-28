New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10s: March 28th, 2021

It’s time to go back over the past 7 days on Netflix and cover the full list of what’s been added to Netflix. We’ll also take a look at what’s dominated the top 10 lists.

Lawless (2012)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Director: John Hillcoat

Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke, Guy Pearce

Runtime: 116 min

Many of you will have seen this before its removal in January but given that it’s been re-added today and is absolutely fantastic you now have another chance to watch it again.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve yet to try it:

“This true-to-life action saga profiles Virginia’s bootlegging Bondurant brothers, whose exploits during the Prohibition era made them outlaw heroes.”

Marked (2019)

Genre: Documentary, Short

Director: Nadine Ibrahim

Runtime: 21 min

The second addition today is a documentary short that is set in Nigeria looking into their cultural practice of marking people and the meaning of the various symbols.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

19 New Movies Added This Week

A Week Away (2021) Netflix Original

Any Crybabies Around? (2020)

Bad Trip (2020) Netflix Original

Black Is Beltza (2018)

Caught by a Wave (2021) Netflix Original

Croupier (1998)

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)

Hospital (2020)

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Keeping the Bees (2020)

Lawless (2012)

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) Netflix Original

Marked (2019)

Ni de coña (2020)

Pagglait (2021) Netflix Original

Philomena (2013)

Seaspiracy (2021) Netflix Original

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) Netflix Original

The Irregulars (2016)

10 New TV Series Added This Week

Big Time Rush (Seasons 1-4)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1) Netflix Original

Magic for Humans Spain (Season 1) Netflix Original

Men on a Mission (Season 6) Netflix Original

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Season 1 (Revisioned), Season 2, Season 3)

Nailed It! (Season 5) Netflix Original

Navillera (Season 1- New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Pui Pui Molcar (Season 1)

Shtisel (Season 3) Netflix Original

Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for March 28th, 2021

