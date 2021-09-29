New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: September 29th, 2021

We’re midweek and Netflix’s strong week of new releases continues today with a bunch of new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix in the United States. Some excellent new international titles have arrived so let’s walk you through everything new on Netflix for September 29th, 2021.

Today is your last chance to watch a selection of titles before they depart. All 4 seasons of Man with A Plan starring Matt LeBlanc departs tomorrow alongside movies including Big Miracle, Revolt, At Eternity’s Gate, and Love Me As I Am.

Best New Movies & TV Shows on Netflix for September 29th, 2021

Official Secrets (2019)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Gavin Hood

Cast: Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode

Writer: Sara Bernstein, Gregory Bernstein, Gavin Hood

Runtime: 112 min

We kickstart our highlights today with the Kiera Knightley-led biopic which seeks to retell the story of the British Intelligence whistleblower Katharine Gun. Her whistleblowing shone a light on illegal spying conducted by the UK and US intelligence agencies.

ScreenDailys’ review of the movie said the movie had “rousing electricity” thanks to the director Gavin Hood and Slant praised the writing of the movie.

No One Gets Out Alive (2021)

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Santiago Menghini

Cast: Marc Menchaca, Cristina Rodlo, Victoria Alcock

Writer: Fernanda Coppel, Jon Croker, Adam Nevill

Runtime: 85 min

One of the smaller titles in Netflix’s arsenal of Halloween releases this year is No One Gets Out Alive but early reviews suggest it could be the hidden gem of the holiday season.

The movie sees an immigrant in search of the American dream taking a room in a boarding house but life soon becomes a nightmare.

The Chestnut Man (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Danica Curcic, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Iben Dorner, Esben Dalgaard, David Dencik, Lars Ranthe

Runtime: 50 min

Out of Denmark comes this crime mystery series which we suspect may become a cult hit. The series follows a young woman who is found dead in a playground with the murderers calling card seemingly being a small man-made of chestnuts.

Early reviews peg the series at a 8.5 on IMDb.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for September 29th, 2021

4 New Movies Added Today

Friendzone (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Hopeful romantic Thibault believes his luck could change when sparks fly between him and Rose. But can he go from bestie to boyfriend?

– TV-MA – French – Hopeful romantic Thibault believes his luck could change when sparks fly between him and Rose. But can he go from bestie to boyfriend? No One Gets Out Alive (2021) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Official Secrets (2019) – R – English

– R – English Sounds Like Love (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Just as Maca’s career reaches an inflection point, the enigmatic ex who broke her heart reappears in Madrid and she turns to her friends for support.

3 New TV Series Added Today

MeatEater (Season 10) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Hunter, author, cook and conservationist Steven Rinella treks into the world’s most remote, beautiful regions, bringing game meat from field to table.

– TV-14 – English – Hunter, author, cook and conservationist Steven Rinella treks into the world’s most remote, beautiful regions, bringing game meat from field to table. Polly Pocket (Season 3) – TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power.

– TV-Y7 – English – After uncovering a magical locket that allows her to shrink in size, Polly and her friends set out on big adventures with petite power. The Chestnut Man (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish

