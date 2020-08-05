New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: August 5th, 2020

It’s been a busy first half of the week with nine new titles now available on Netflix in the United States. We’ll be covering those and also taking a look at what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV series list for August 5th, 2020.

Let’s take a look at a few highlights before getting to the full list of 9 new titles.

The Expatriate (Erased) (2012)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Director: Philipp Stölzl

Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Liana Liberato, Olga Kurylenko, Garrick Hagon

Runtime: 100 min

Our first highlight of the day is one that was only just recently removed from Netflix back in February.

Starring Aaron Eckhart, the movie follows a security expert living in Belgium who is marked for assassination along with his daughter.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020)

Genre: Children, Comedy, Family

Director: Savage Steve Holland

Cast: Ricardo Hurtado, Breanna Yde, Jackie R. Jacobson, Abby Donnelly, Alkoya Brunson, Jeff Meacham

Runtime: 70 mins

Malibu Rescue is a Netflix property that has been getting a healthy dose of content in recent months. This represents the second movie to sit alongside the series.

Here’s what you can expect from the second outing:

“As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 5th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) Netflix Original

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) Netflix Original

Sin City (2019)

The Expatriate (2012)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Immigration Nation (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Mystery Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original

World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular on Netflix for August 5th, 2020

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave Jurassic Park The Kissing Booth 2 Latte and the Magic Waterstone Rogue Warfare: The Hunt Animal Crackers What Keeps You Alive Zookeeper Mr. Deeds Seriously Single

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

The Umbrella Academy Shameless Immigration Nation Sugar Rush The Last Dance Moesha Cursed Last Chance U In The Dark The Office

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.