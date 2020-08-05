New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: August 5th, 2020

It’s been a busy first half of the week with nine new titles now available on Netflix in the United States. We’ll be covering those and also taking a look at what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV series list for August 5th, 2020.
Before we dive in, just a quick apology for being late on the daily recaps this week. We missed yesterday’s just because we’ve been doing a bit of work on how we capture what’s new and we’re excited to say new additions now show up in our library pages almost straight away.
Let’s take a look at a few highlights before getting to the full list of 9 new titles.
The Expatriate (Erased) (2012)
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Philipp Stölzl
Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Liana Liberato, Olga Kurylenko, Garrick Hagon
Runtime: 100 min
Our first highlight of the day is one that was only just recently removed from Netflix back in February.
Starring Aaron Eckhart, the movie follows a security expert living in Belgium who is marked for assassination along with his daughter.
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020)
Genre: Children, Comedy, Family
Director: Savage Steve Holland
Cast: Ricardo Hurtado, Breanna Yde, Jackie R. Jacobson, Abby Donnelly, Alkoya Brunson, Jeff Meacham
Runtime: 70 mins
Malibu Rescue is a Netflix property that has been getting a healthy dose of content in recent months. This represents the second movie to sit alongside the series.
Here’s what you can expect from the second outing:
“As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.”
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 5th, 2020
Note: you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix here.
6 New Movies Added Today
- A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) Netflix Original
- Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) Netflix Original
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) Netflix Original
- Sin City (2019)
- The Expatriate (2012)
3 New TV Series Added Today
- Immigration Nation (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Mystery Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original
- World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular on Netflix for August 5th, 2020
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
- Jurassic Park
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
- Animal Crackers
- What Keeps You Alive
- Zookeeper
- Mr. Deeds
- Seriously Single
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US
- The Umbrella Academy
- Shameless
- Immigration Nation
- Sugar Rush
- The Last Dance
- Moesha
- Cursed
- Last Chance U
- In The Dark
- The Office
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.