What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: August 5th, 2020

New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: August 5th, 2020

by @kasey__moore on August 5, 2020, 9:38 am EST

Pin
eraser new on netflix august 5th 2020

Erased is now on Netflix in the US (again!)

It’s been a busy first half of the week with nine new titles now available on Netflix in the United States. We’ll be covering those and also taking a look at what’s trending in the top 10 movies and TV series list for August 5th, 2020.

Before we dive in, just a quick apology for being late on the daily recaps this week. We missed yesterday’s just because we’ve been doing a bit of work on how we capture what’s new and we’re excited to say new additions now show up in our library pages almost straight away.

Let’s take a look at a few highlights before getting to the full list of 9 new titles.

The Expatriate (Erased) (2012)

Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: Philipp Stölzl
Cast: Aaron Eckhart, Liana Liberato, Olga Kurylenko, Garrick Hagon
Runtime: 100 min

Our first highlight of the day is one that was only just recently removed from Netflix back in February.

Starring Aaron Eckhart, the movie follows a security expert living in Belgium who is marked for assassination along with his daughter.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020)

Genre: Children, Comedy, Family
Director: Savage Steve Holland
Cast: Ricardo Hurtado, Breanna Yde, Jackie R. Jacobson, Abby Donnelly, Alkoya Brunson, Jeff Meacham
Runtime: 70 mins

Malibu Rescue is a Netflix property that has been getting a healthy dose of content in recent months. This represents the second movie to sit alongside the series.

Here’s what you can expect from the second outing:

“As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.”

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 5th, 2020

Note: you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix here.

6 New Movies Added Today

  • A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Summer Camp (2020) Netflix Original
  • Anelka: Misunderstood (2020)
  • Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (2020) Netflix Original
  • Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (2020) Netflix Original
  • Sin City (2019)
  • The Expatriate (2012)

3 New TV Series Added Today

  • Immigration Nation (Limited Series) Netflix Original
  • Mystery Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • World’s Most Wanted (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular on Netflix for August 5th, 2020

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

  1. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
  2. Jurassic Park
  3. The Kissing Booth 2
  4. Latte and the Magic Waterstone
  5. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
  6. Animal Crackers
  7. What Keeps You Alive
  8. Zookeeper
  9. Mr. Deeds
  10. Seriously Single

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

  1. The Umbrella Academy
  2. Shameless
  3. Immigration Nation
  4. Sugar Rush
  5. The Last Dance
  6. Moesha
  7. Cursed
  8. Last Chance U
  9. In The Dark
  10. The Office

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.

More from What's New on Netflix