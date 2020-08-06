New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: August 6th, 2020

We’re just a day way from 12 new titles hitting Netflix with the majority of those being new Netflix Originals. Three new titles dropped on Netflix today as we’ll take you through below plus we’ll take a look at the trending movies and TV series on Netflix right now and see what’s left recently too.

As a reminder, there is lots to look forward to tomorrow including High Seas coming back for its third season and the big movie of the week is Work It.

The Rain (Season 3)

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Cast: Alba August, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lukas Løkken

Writer: Jannik Tai Mosholt, Christian Potalivo, Esben Toft Jacobsen

It’s the final season of the Danish thriller sci-fi series The Rain. It’ll be concluding the journey that started in May 2018.

For those who haven’t dived into the show already, it’s most comparable to the likes of Dark and The 100.

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4 – Imperial Wrath of the Gods)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Rintarou Nishi, Misaki Kuno, Bryce Papenbrook

Season 4 (which is technically season 3 but Netflix naming conventions rule supreme here) will feel like whiplash for any fans who haven’t been keeping up with the news of the show. That’s because the series has a dramatically different art style going into the fourth season dubbed Imperial Wrath of the Gods.

For anyone who has never checked out the anime series thus far (do as it’s one of the best) here’s what you can expect going in:

“When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.”

Let’s quickly recap some removals as of late. We’ll begin with Ever After High which was originally due to be removed but has seemingly been renewed despite the first season being unavailable over the past 24 hours.

Here’s some of the titles that have now departed Netflix:

Enemigo íntimo

National Bird

Professor Mack

Thackeray

The Confirmation

Yellowbird

What’s Trending on Netflix US for August 6th, 2020

Let’s now take a look at the two top 10 lists for the United States. We can see The Umbrella Academy still rocking the movie list and the unlikely number 1 spot on the movie side is awarded to the new Malibu Rescue movie.