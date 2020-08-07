New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: August 7th, 2020

Happy Friday and Netflix is ending the week with a cool 13 new titles available. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10s today. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for August 7th, 2020 in the US.
Looking ahead to the weekend, only two new titles are currently scheduled for tomorrow including The Promise (2016) and We Summon the Darkness (2019).
Now let’s see what’s new today:
Tiny Creatures (Season 1)
Genre: Documentary, Nature
Cast: Mike Colter
Netflix has been slowing building up its own nature docu-series with this new series (narrated by Mike Colter who is most known for Luke Cage) takes a look at the little world and takes a look at how smaller animals survive across the United States.
Work It (2020)
Genre: Comedy, Music
Director: Laura Terruso
Cast: Keiynan Lonsdale, Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher, Drew Ray Tanner
Writer: Alison Peck
Runtime: 93 min
The tentpole release for this week is brand new musical comedy aimed at teens. The movie follows a young misfit who is on a mission to turn her school dance outfit into the best of the best.
Early reviews seem to be generally positive currently clocking in with a 6.4 on IMDb.
If you live outside the US, check out our weekly recaps for Netflix UK and Netflix CA with Australia due to be published overnight.
Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 7th, 2020
5 New Movies Added Today
- Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) Netflix Original
- Diamonds in the Sky (2018)
- Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) Netflix Original
- Work It (2020) Netflix Original
8 New TV Series Added Today
- High Seas (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Selling Sunset (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Sing On! Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original
- The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Tiny Creatures (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- Word Party Songs (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular TV Series and Movies on Netflix for August 7th
Much of the top 10s remain unchanged from yesterday with Mr. Deeds continuing its climb in the movie charts but The Kissing Booth 2 is starting to fall.
The Umbrella Academy still holds the top TV spot with Moesha holding strong after arriving on August 1st.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Today
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
- Jurassic Park
- Dennis the Menace
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Mr. Deeds
- Animal Crackers
- What Keeps You Alive
- Rogue Warfare: The Hunt
- Acts of Violence
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Today
- The Umbrella Academy
- Shameless
- World’s Most Wanted
- Immigration Nation
- Sugar Rush
- The Last Dance
- Moesha
- Cursed
- The Office
- Last Chance U
What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.