New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: August 7th, 2020

Happy Friday and Netflix is ending the week with a cool 13 new titles available. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10s today. Here’s what’s new on Netflix for August 7th, 2020 in the US.

Looking ahead to the weekend, only two new titles are currently scheduled for tomorrow including The Promise (2016) and We Summon the Darkness (2019).

Now let’s see what’s new today:

Tiny Creatures (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary, Nature

Cast: Mike Colter

Netflix has been slowing building up its own nature docu-series with this new series (narrated by Mike Colter who is most known for Luke Cage) takes a look at the little world and takes a look at how smaller animals survive across the United States.

Work It (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Music

Director: Laura Terruso

Cast: Keiynan Lonsdale, Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher, Drew Ray Tanner

Writer: Alison Peck

Runtime: 93 min

The tentpole release for this week is brand new musical comedy aimed at teens. The movie follows a young misfit who is on a mission to turn her school dance outfit into the best of the best.

Early reviews seem to be generally positive currently clocking in with a 6.4 on IMDb.

If you live outside the US, check out our weekly recaps for Netflix UK and Netflix CA with Australia due to be published overnight.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for August 7th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) Netflix Original

Diamonds in the Sky (2018)

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) Netflix Original

Work It (2020) Netflix Original

8 New TV Series Added Today

High Seas (Season 3) Netflix Original

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 2) Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 3) Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany (Season 1) Netflix Original

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Word Party Songs (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular TV Series and Movies on Netflix for August 7th

Much of the top 10s remain unchanged from yesterday with Mr. Deeds continuing its climb in the movie charts but The Kissing Booth 2 is starting to fall.

The Umbrella Academy still holds the top TV spot with Moesha holding strong after arriving on August 1st.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Today

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave Jurassic Park Dennis the Menace Latte and the Magic Waterstone The Kissing Booth 2 Mr. Deeds Animal Crackers What Keeps You Alive Rogue Warfare: The Hunt Acts of Violence

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix Today

The Umbrella Academy Shameless World’s Most Wanted Immigration Nation Sugar Rush The Last Dance Moesha Cursed The Office Last Chance U

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments.