New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 14th, 2020

Welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for the first time since last Friday. Don’t expect too much from today though as only three new titles dropped onto Netflix but we’ll also take a look at some of removals from Netflix this weekend and the top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix right now.

As we mentioned, it’s been a very slow start to the week (Netflix UK has also seen a similar drought of new releases) with there been three full days of 0 new releases. That’s a rare occurrence but thankfully, the rest of the week is full of new titles.

In the case of all three titles today, Netflix has not added trailers to its YouTube channels to help promote them.

Let’s now take a look at the three new titles now available on Netflix US:

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Cast: Amaryllis Fox

Diving into multiple illegal substances, the host of this documentary series looks into the operations behind dealing drugs on a massive scale. Early reviews suggest this docu-series is a must-watch and it’s available around the world now.

The series is dubbed as a limited series so do not expect season 2 anytime soon but there’s obviously plenty other titles in the space streaming on Netflix right now.

If you love Netflix docu-series like Dirty Money, this should head to the top of your Netflix queues.

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Hayden Guppy

Cast: Urzila Carlson

When you think of comedians from down under, Jim Jefferies probably comes to mind but Urzila Carlson should rightly be included among that list after this new stand-up special.

Born in South Africa, the comic has featured on a number of series and specials over the years but this will be her debut introduction to most around the world.

In the special, she discusses sex tapes, wine and The Biggest Loser.

This loser is going global! 'Overqualified Loser' premieres globally on @netflix JULY 14, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Gfbe2UJTRw — Urzila Carlson (@UrzilaCarlson) June 22, 2020

We Are One (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Stéphane de Freitas

Runtime: 86 mins

The final title added today is a new French documentary. Here’s how Netflix describes it:

“Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video “Solidarité.””

Unfortunately, no trailers or assets have been provided.

Most Popular TV Series & Movies on Netflix US for July 14th

The Old Guard has clung onto its number 1 spot since Saturday with the movie proving to be a hit around the world not just in the US. Elsewhere in the list, much is the same from last week however, the teen coming-of-age drama The F**k-It List is seeing its entry into the top 10 movies with social media likely the driving force behind that.

On the TV side, the new Zac Efron series unseated Unsolved Mysteries over the weekend and still remains number one two days into the week. One title we’re surprised is still in the top 10 is the brand new spin-off Captain Underpants series. Kids series typically tend to drop off after a few days but that’s not been the case with this particular Dreamworks series.

As a reminder, you can find more regional top 10 lists on our most popular hub.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

The Old Guard The Lorax Only Desperados How Do You Know 365 Days Despicable Me I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry The F**k-It List Mucho Mucho Amor

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US