New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 16th, 2020

Five new titles arrived on Netflix in the United States for July 16th including a couple of must-watch movies and a few new Netflix Original titles. We’ll cover those and what’s trending on Netflix for July 16th below.

Before we get into the new arrivals for July 16th, there’s a couple of removals to cover too. Forks Over Knives and Jack of all Trades have both been removed from Netflix today.

As we hit the mid-point of July, don’t forget there’s still plenty to look forward to for the end of the month and we’ve started listing what’s due out in August 2020 too.

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Director: Clay Staub

Cast: Amanda Schull, Shawn Ashmore, Milo Ventimiglia, Bridget Regan

Our first movie highlight today features some big names actors but as with most films in the genre, has a mixed review score currently sitting at 5.1/10 at the time of publishing.

It’s about an FBI agent and a sheriff looking for a missing woman and the investigation turning towards her husband when things start to take a dramatic and dark turn.

Fatal Affair (2020)

Genre: Drama

Director: Peter Sullivan

Cast: Nia Long, Omar Epps, Stephen Bishop, Aubrey Cleland

Runtime: 89 mins

If you love your obsession thrillers, Fatal Affair should be next up in your Netflix queue. It reunites Nia Long and Omar Epps for their second movie together.

The movie will likely feel familiar to anyone that checked out Secret Obsession starring Brenda Song added to Neflix last year given it shares the same writer and director.

Early reviews are mixed with the majority of criticism targeting its rather formulaic structure.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Joe Wright

Cast: Keira Knightley, Talulah Riley, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone

Writer: Jane Austen (novel), Deborah Moggach (screenplay)

Runtime: 129 min

If you’re looking for something literary and romantic to dive into this weekend, look no further. We’re sure you know what happens in this classic tale by now, but if not, here’s a brief synopsis…

Boy meets girl in Regency England but unfortunately, they don’t quite hit it off. In fact, his prideful behaviour and her personal prejudices spark instant dislike between them. With four sisters, Elizabeth Bennett must marry well. Mr Darcy, on the other hand, has plenty of money, and needs a respectable wife to protect his aristocratic bloodline.

Starring Kiera Knightly as Elizabeth Bennet, and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr Darcy.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 16th, 2020

4 New Movies Added Today

Devil’s Gate (2017)

Fatal Affair (2020) Netflix Original

MILF (2018) Netflix Original

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix US for July 16th, 2020

The Business of Drugs knocked Down to Earth from the TV top spot whereas the brand new Mexican series, Dark Desire enters at fifth position.

On the movie front, kids’ movies continue to do well with Kangaroo Jack entering the top 10 and The Lorax and Despicable Me doing well.

The Old Guard still retains top spot though.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

The Old Guard The Lorax How Do You Know Only Despicable Me Desperados 365 Days The F**k-It List Kangaroo Jack The Grinch

