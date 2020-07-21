New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 21st, 2020

Tuesday brings with it a selection of new titles (and one from yesterday too) which we’ll take you through below plus we’ll be diving into the top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix for July 21st, 200 too.

Still looks to look forward to this week including Shameless coming over the weekend and The Kissing Booth sequel on Friday. We’re also expecting the full August 2020 list today (possibly tomorrow) but you can find our preliminary list here.

Now let’s get into what’s new for July 21st.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Cast: Maximilian Mundt, Danilo Kamber, Lena Klenke, Damian Hardung

Dark is the biggest Netflix Original to originate from Germany but How to Sell Drugs Online now picks up the mantle and continues with its second season and surpasses most critics expectations.

For those not familiar with the series, it’s about a teen who starts up an online drug store and soon becomes one of the biggest drug dealers in Europe. It’s the Inbetweeners mixed with Breaking Bad and it’s highly addictive so if you’ve missed out thus far.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020)

Genre: Stand-up, Comedy

Director: Dave Skinner, Freddie Waters

Cast: Jack Whitehall

Runtime: 58 mins

Jack Whitehall returns for his second standalone stand-up special excluding the Christmas special with his father and his docu-series where he travels the world with his father.

In this special which runs just shy of an hour, it covers happy couples, hotels, stupidity as well as his father being mentioned too.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 21st, 2020

1 New Movies Added Today

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 2) Netflix Original

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) Netflix Original

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020) Netflix Original

Most Popular on Netflix US for July 21st

Let’s now dive into the top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix right now.

On the movie front, Fatal Affair has overtaken The Old Guard at the top spot which is significant given we’ve heard over the weekend The Old Guard is set to be one of the most-watched movies on Netflix.

Elsewhere, MILF continues to do well for an international movie on the US Netflix.

Indian Matchmaking continues its rise on Netflix US as it is elsewhere in the world too. That’s likely got something to do with the criticism and promotion from tabloids and social media.

Cursed reigns supreme though with The Last Dance failing to unseat it after it was added on Sunday.

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US (July 21st) 1. Cursed

2. The Last Dance

3. Down to Earth with Zac Efron

4. Dark Desire

5. The Business of Drugs

6. Indian Matchmaking

7. Unsolved Mysteries

8. The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

9. In The Dark

10. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich pic.twitter.com/wn1XCHCfZB — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 21, 2020

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.