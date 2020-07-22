New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 22nd, 2020

Seven new titles just touched down on Netflix today including something for every taste including a big blockbuster movie, an excellent new true-crime series and a few great new foreign Originals too. We’ll also check in with the top 10 movies and TV series currently on Netflix too.

Just before we get into the new arrivals there’s been a few removals today too including:

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

Stonehearst Asylum

Storage Wars: Northern Treasures

Speaking of removals, do make a list of what you want to watch before the August 1st removals come and go.

Now let’s get into our top three picks of the day:

Spotlight (2015)

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Tom McCarthy

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber

Writer: Josh Singer, Tom McCarthy

Runtime: 129 min

Awards: Won 2 Oscars.

Ranking in the IMDb top 250 movies of all time is Spotlight, the excellent ensemble cast that retells the true story of how the Boston Globe busted the doors wide open on a story that depicts child molestation within the Catholic church.

You should’ve already seen it by now but it’s still a sobering movie that feels like you get to work alongside the hard-working journalists and unravel the seemingly infinitely layered onion.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary, Crime

True-crime does well on Netflix and this series looks like it may be one of the best Netflix has ever added.

Rolling the clocks back to the 1970s and 80s we get to see the inner workings of five Mafia families that dominated New York City during the period and how they eventually got taken down.

Norsemen (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Kåre Conradi, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad, Jon Øigarden, Bjørn Myrene

Finally, we come to Norsemen (or Vikingane as it’s known in Norway) which is a historical comedy that depicts Viking life (sort of).

If you loved Netflix’s Lilyhammer you’ll recognize many familiar faces in this and still is one of the best and most underrated Netflix titles from abroad.

Unfortunately, Netflix has decided to not upload a trailer for the third season (something it didn’t do for season 2 either) which is particularly excruciating as many people have already missed out on this gem due to a mute promotional strategy for the series.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 22nd, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

Spotlight (2015)

The Letter Reader (2019)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

4 New TV Series Added Today

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1) Netflix Original

Norsemen (Season 3) Netflix Original

Signs (Season 1)

Most Popular Titles on Netflix US for July 22nd, 2020

Not a whole lot of movement on either list from yesterday’s top 10s. The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia has peaked into the top 10 movie series though and interestingly, yesterday’s addition of Ip Man also has performed well, hitting number 4 on the movie chart.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Fatal Affair The Old Guard The Lorax Ip Man 4: The Finale MILF How Do You Know Despicable Me Devil’s Gate The Grinch 365 Days

