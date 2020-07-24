New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 24th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your end of the week round of what’s new on Netflix for July 24th, 2020. There are 8 new titles to cover including a movie that couldn’t easily skipped its release today. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10 movie and TV charts too.

There’s a few titles left to look forward to over the weekend including the latest season of Shameless and the Mandarin fantasy movie Double World due out tomorrow.

Now let’s get into today’s highlights:

Animal Crackers (2017)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Director: Tony Bancroft, Scott Christian Sava, Jaime Maestro(co-director)

Cast: Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, John Krasinski, Ian McKellen

Runtime: 94 min

Talk about a movie in development hell. Animal Crackers has seen every roadblock under the sun to get towards a release of any kind including even this morning a legal effort to get the movie taken down.

Never the less, Animal Crackers is now on Netflix around the world and sees a family try to save a traveling circus from being taken over.

Hickok (2017)

Genre: Western

Director: Timothy Woodward Jr.

Cast: Luke Hemsworth, Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins, Bruce Dern

Runtime: 88 min

We saw the re-addition of this Western movie back to Netflix today. Hickok had previously been streaming on Netflix from October 2018 through to its removal in January of this year.

The Western is about Wild Bill who uses all resources available to him to clean up the lawless frontier.

Reviews are generally positive for the movie.

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Vince Marcello

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Carson White

Runtime: 130 min

This week’s tentpole release is the sequel to the immensely popular rom-com that released two years ago.

The follow-up is about Elle now having to juggle even more plates trying to keep the flair alive in her long-distance relationship and submitting college applications.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 24th, 2020

7 New Movies Added Today

Animal Crackers (2017) Netflix Original

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) Netflix Original

Hickok (2017)

Nimbe (2019)

Offering to the Storm (2020) Netflix Original

Romance Doll (2020)

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) Netflix Original

1 New TV Series Added Today

Sing On! Spain (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular on Netflix US for July 24th

Fatal Affair drops to number 3 today with Ip Man 4 taking the top spot on the movies list (but remains fourth in the combined rankings).

That’s an incredible feat for a movie originating from outside the US.

Fear City still holes pole position on the TV front with The Office once again creeping into the top 10.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix

Ip Man 4: The Finale The Lorax Fatal Affair The Old Guard How Do You Know Despicable Me MILF Devil’s Gate The Grinch 365 Days

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia Cursed The Last Dance Dark Desire Down to Earth with Zac Efron Indian Matchmaking In The Dark Unsolved Mysteries Street Food The Office

