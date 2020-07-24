New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 24th, 2020

Happy Friday and welcome to your end of the week round of what’s new on Netflix for July 24th, 2020. There are 8 new titles to cover including a movie that couldn’t easily skipped its release today. We’ll also take a look at what’s trending in the top 10 movie and TV charts too.
There’s a few titles left to look forward to over the weekend including the latest season of Shameless and the Mandarin fantasy movie Double World due out tomorrow.
Now let’s get into today’s highlights:
Animal Crackers (2017)
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Director: Tony Bancroft, Scott Christian Sava, Jaime Maestro(co-director)
Cast: Emily Blunt, Danny DeVito, John Krasinski, Ian McKellen
Runtime: 94 min
Talk about a movie in development hell. Animal Crackers has seen every roadblock under the sun to get towards a release of any kind including even this morning a legal effort to get the movie taken down.
Never the less, Animal Crackers is now on Netflix around the world and sees a family try to save a traveling circus from being taken over.
Hickok (2017)
Genre: Western
Director: Timothy Woodward Jr.
Cast: Luke Hemsworth, Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins, Bruce Dern
Runtime: 88 min
We saw the re-addition of this Western movie back to Netflix today. Hickok had previously been streaming on Netflix from October 2018 through to its removal in January of this year.
The Western is about Wild Bill who uses all resources available to him to clean up the lawless frontier.
Reviews are generally positive for the movie.
The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Vince Marcello
Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Carson White
Runtime: 130 min
This week’s tentpole release is the sequel to the immensely popular rom-com that released two years ago.
The follow-up is about Elle now having to juggle even more plates trying to keep the flair alive in her long-distance relationship and submitting college applications.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 24th, 2020
7 New Movies Added Today
- Animal Crackers (2017) Netflix Original
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020) Netflix Original
- Hickok (2017)
- Nimbe (2019)
- Offering to the Storm (2020) Netflix Original
- Romance Doll (2020)
- The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) Netflix Original
1 New TV Series Added Today
- Sing On! Spain (Season 1) Netflix Original
Most Popular on Netflix US for July 24th
Fatal Affair drops to number 3 today with Ip Man 4 taking the top spot on the movies list (but remains fourth in the combined rankings).
That’s an incredible feat for a movie originating from outside the US.
Fear City still holes pole position on the TV front with The Office once again creeping into the top 10.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- The Lorax
- Fatal Affair
- The Old Guard
- How Do You Know
- Despicable Me
- MILF
- Devil’s Gate
- The Grinch
- 365 Days
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- Cursed
- The Last Dance
- Dark Desire
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- Indian Matchmaking
- In The Dark
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Street Food
- The Office
What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know down below.