New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 26th, 2021

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 26th, 2021

The Walking Dead (Season 10)

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride

Writer: Frank Darabont, Angela Kang

Runtime: 44 min

It’s been a long time waiting for The Walking Dead season 10 which began airing all the way back in October 2019 but thanks to numerous delays and a staggered schedule it didn’t actually finish until April 2021.

Now, shortly before season 11 is due to air you can catch up with the tenth season on Netflix.

Django Unchained (2012)

Genre: Drama, Western

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio

Writer: Quentin Tarantino

Runtime: 165 min

Added to Netflix over the weekend, Django Unchained returns to the Netflix library.

The Quentin Tarantino epic led by Jamie Foxx is perhaps Tarantino’s best movie to date as it follows a German bounty hunter and a freed slave traveling across the States to find Django’s wife.

Wynonna Earp (Season 4)

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Runtime: 43 min

It’s the end of the road for the Syfy series Wynonna Earp which drops on Netflix today meaning the entire collection of all 49 episodes are now available.

The supernatural Western horror series adapts the comics and although it’s had a bit of a rocky road, it’s very much worth taking for a spin if you haven’t done so already.

