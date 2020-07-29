New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 29th, 2020

Welcome to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix where we’ll be taking you through the 8 new additions that arrived today including some great new documentaries and foreign titles. We’ll also look at the top 10 movies and TV series trending right now.

Two major movies were removed from the US today including Ant-Man and the Wasp (the final MCU movie to leave Netflix) and Her, the excellent drama featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson.

Now let’s look at what’s new on Netflix for today:

The Speed Cubers (2020)

Genre: Documentary, Short

Director: Sue Kim

Runtime: 40 min

You’ve no doubt seen a hundred YouTube clips of viral “speedcubers” demonstrating their skills in finishing the famous Rubiks Cube puzzle but this documentary takes you behind the scenes at a top-flight competition.

Much like the subject matter itself, The Speed Cubers is a short affair running you well under an hour.

Tread (2020)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Paul Solet

Cast: Marvin Heemeyer, Robert Fleet, Teresa Riley

Writer: Paul Solet

Runtime: 89 min

This could be one of the most fascinating documentaries I’ve ever had to cover coming to Netflix.

The documentary by Paul Solet takes you into the true-crime of a man who fortified a bulldozer and wreaked havoc on his local town.

It’s truly bizarre and garnered excellent review scores when it released last year. It holds a 90% on RottenTomatoes and a 7.5/10 on IMDb.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Raphael Rowe

Our final highlight for today is yet another documentary although this time, it’s the fourth season of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.

Throughout the four new episodes, you will get to visit prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius, and Lesotho.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 29th, 2020

7 New Movies Added Today

It’s Her Day (2016)

Redemption (2019)

Retablo (2017)

Shine Your Eyes (2020)

The Hater (2020)

The Speed Cubers (2020)

Tread (2020)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4)

Most Popular Titles on Netflix US for July 29th

Looking at the top 10 movies, there’s not too much movement from yesterday with The Kissing Booth 2 still holding top spot.

On the TV side, Last Chance U debuts at number 5 with the final part (at least from the point of view of football) arriving on Netflix yesterday.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

The Kissing Booth 2 Animal Crackers The Kissing Booth The Lorax The Old Guard Ip Man 4: The Finale Despicable Me Fatal Affair How Do You Know The Grinch

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

Shameless The Last Dance Cursed Fear City: New York vs The Mafia Last Chance U Dark Desire In The Dark Down to Earth with Zac Efron Indian Matchmaking The Office

