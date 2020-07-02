New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 2nd, 2020

Happy Thursday and today is your last day at work for the long holiday weekend, enjoy your time off. Netflix has a number of new shows and movies for you to check out today. We’ll also see what’s trending in the top 10 movies and series list too.

Today’s new additions will pale in comparison to yesterday’s total number of titles. In total, over 70 brand new releases hit Netflix US for July 1st this year and it saw some excellent picks.

Supermarket Sweep (Collection 1)

Genre: Family, Game-Show

Cast: David Ruprecht, Johnny Gilbert, Randy West

Looking for your classic gameshow fix? Netflix has you sorted with a collection of episodes from the classic Supermarket Sweep hosted by David Ruprecht.

A few of you may be aware, a reboot of the show is coming up on ABC which is why we could be seeing the episodes drop onto Netflix, to get you hooked. There were even rumors before ABC picked it up that the Leslie Jones reboot could be on Netflix.

Warrior Nun (Season 1)

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Toya Turner, Alba Baptista, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young

Writer: Simon Barry

The big new series on Netflix today and frankly, one of the most promising debut series on Netflix in 2020 is Warrior Nun.

We follow an orphaned teen who wakes up with superpowers and finds herself in the middle of an ancient battle between Nuns and demons.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 2nd

1 New Movies Added Today

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Supermarket Sweep (Collection 1)

Warrior Nun (Season 1) Netflix Original

1 New Stand-up Specials Added Today

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix US for July 2nd

Some of the brand new movies that hit Netflix US yesterday have featured in the top 10 including Patriots Day rising to the top spot. A Thousand Words, Red Riding Hood and The Town have all broken into the top 10 too.

On the TV side, Floor is Lava has been dethroned by the brand new docu-series Unsolved Mysteries which is a reboot of the classic mystery series.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Patriots Day Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga 365 Days The Town Feel the Beat Love The Nut Job A Thousand Words Red Riding Hood Athlete A

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix