New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 30th, 2020

We’re just a day away from season 2 of The Umbrella Academy hitting Netflix but there are also 5 brand new titles added today to tide you over. Here’s a look at the days new releases and what’s trending in the US right now too.

On the removals front today, we saw The Incredibles 2 removed (both English and Spanish variants) which is the final Pixar title to leave the Netflix US service. The next title on the way out is Christopher Robin in September.

Let’s take a look at some highlights of the day first:

The Story of Us (1999)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Rob Reiner

Cast: Bruce Willis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Colleen Rennison, Jake Sandvig

Writer: Alan Zweibel, Jessie Nelson

Runtime: 95 min

Bruce Willis is mainly known for his macho action movies but just before the turn of the millennium, he starred alongside Michelle Pfeiffer in this romantic comedy.

By critics accounts, the movie stinks although it’s aged considerably well with audience scores. Give it a watch and let us know in the comments if you enjoyed it.

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Season 1)

Genre: Animated, Kids

Cast: Jake Foushee, Jason Marnocha, Linsay Rousseau, Joe Zieja, Frank Todaro, Bill Rogers

Netflix has just launched another big kid series set in a popular universe with a well-known brand. This time, we’re following Automus Prime and the Autobots in the battles for their lives and their home against the Decepticons.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for July 30th, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2008)

The Story of Us (1999)

Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Unlucky Ploy (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

What’s Popular on Netflix US for July 30th

Last Chance U has pinched the second spot away from The Last Dance in the TV charts overnight. Elsewhere Dark Desire continues to do well in the US (season 2 looking more likely by the day) with Shameless remaining at the top since Monday.

The movie list is almost identical to yesterday however, the new Polish movie The Hater debuts at position 10.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

The Kissing Booth 2 Animal Crackers The Kissing Booth Zookeeper The Lorax The Old Guard Despicable Me Ip Man 4: The Finale How Do You Know The Hater

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US