New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: July 8th, 2020

It’s mid-week and Netflix has a brand new set of new titles on Netflix which includes seven new movies and TV series. We’ll also be checking in with the daily top 10 movies and TV series.

As always, you can find an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix here that are complete with trailers, review scores, and more.

Before we get into the full list of what’s new on Netflix, let’s take you through some of the highlights.

Born Racer (2018)

Genre: Documentary, Action, Drama

Director: Bryn Evans

Cast: Scott Dixon, Emma Davies-Dixon, Kenny Szymanski, Dario Franchitti

Runtime: 88 min

With sports finally coming back, you may be looking for some titles to get re-acquainted with your favorite sports.

This doc released two years ago looks into the story of Indycar drivers Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan and their teams and what it takes to win at the high stakes sport.

Looking for even more documentaries? We’ve just published our comprehensive list of the best ones due out throughout July here.

Stateless (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi

Sharing the show with Australia’s ABC, Netflix is now showing all six episodes of the new limited series Stateless.

The series is inspired by true events and follows a woman who escapes a dangerous cult and eventually finds her life entangled with a family living in a detention centre.

The Long Dumb Road (2018)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Hannah Fidell

Cast: Tony Revolori, David DeLao, Lora Martinez-Cunningham, Jason Mantzoukas

Runtime: 90 min

On the movie front, we have this excellent comedy from a couple of years ago.

It’s about two guys who coincidentally agree to take a road trip to deal with their personal troubles. It’s down to earth and scored great with critics and audiences alike.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for July 8th

4 New Movies Added Today

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020)

Thackeray (2019)

3 New TV Series Added Today

Stateless (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Was It Love? (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1)

What’s Popular on Netflix USA for July 8th

Lots of movement in the movies list with The Lorax (a film we pegged to do well on Netflix in yesterday’s new arrivals) has debuted at number 6. The Adam Sandler flick I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry has also risen to the third place.

Not too much movement in the TV list with Unsolved Mysteries at the top spot still.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

Desperados Patriots Day I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry The Town Only The Lorax A Thousand Words 365 Days Double Jeopardy Kangaroo Jack

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US