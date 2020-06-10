New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 10th, 2020

Welcome to your first roundup of what’s new on Netflix this week that’s been a super quiet start. However, Netflix is delivering today with eight new titles to take you over plus we’ll also take a look at what’s hot on Netflix right now too.

Notably today we also saw the removal of every season of Mad Men. But this post is dedicated to what’s new. As always, a more expanded list can be found on our what’s new on Netflix hub.

Let’s now take a look into some of the highlights:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Caity Lotz, Amy Louise Pemberton, Dominic Purcell, Brandon Routh

Writer: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Phil Klemmer, Andrew Kreisberg

For some reason, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is still my favorite of the DC shows that air on The CW. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and features a wide array of character who all bounce off of each other.

Not only is season 5 now available, but you can also now pretty much watch all of the Crossover events on Netflix.

Lenox Hill (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Cast: John Boockvar, David Langer, Mirtha Macri, Amanda Little Richardson

This timely docu-series takes you onto the front line of a hospital in New York to witness first hand the trials and tribulations of work life.

The series has been heralded as one of the best new documentaries to hit Netflix in 2020 so don’t miss it.

Middle Men (2009)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Director: George Gallo

Cast: Luke Wilson, Giovanni Ribisi, Gabriel Macht, James Caan

Runtime: 105 min

Our final highlight of the day is the 2009 comedy crime drama, Middle Men.

The movie follows an entrepreneur who develops a new platform that gets him inadvertently involved with the mob and the feds.

The movie scores positively with audience members although it retains a slightly less desirable 40% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 10th

3 New Movies Added Today

Before I Fall (2017)

Middle Men (2009)

The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion (2018)

5 New TV Series Added Today

Curon (Season 1) Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Sseason 5)

Lenox Hill (Season 1) Netflix Original

My Mister (Season 1)

Reality Z (Season 1) Netflix Original

Netflix Top 10s for June 10th, 2020

Looking for the list of top 10 TV series and movies on Netflix right now. Look no further. Here’s what’s trending today.

On the movie front, the viral movie from Poland sits at the top which is argued to be the closest thing to porn on Netflix and draws comparisons to 50 Shades of Grey.

On the TV side, 13 Reasons Why still resides at the top of the list after its debut late last week.

Top Movies on Netflix for June 10th

365 Days The Last Days of American Crime Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs The Help Clueless The Night Clerk The Healer Twister Uncut Gems Despicable Me

Top TV Series on Netflix for June 10th

13 Reasons Why Space Force Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Queer Eye Fuller House Avatar: The Last Airbender Queen of the South Sweet Magnolias Riverdale Supernatural

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.