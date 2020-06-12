New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 12th, 2020

Happy Friday and Netflix is ending it with a bang. We’ve got a bunch of new titles on Netflix with something for every taste. Here’s a breakdown of the 22 recently added movies and series plus we’ll dive into the top 10s going into the weekend.

We’ll get into the full list of new releases in just a second but before, let’s take a look at three headline new titles on Netflix for June 12th.

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Genre: Drama, War

Director: Spike Lee

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser, Delroy Lindo

Runtime: 154 min

The one movie you’ll be hearing all about this weekend from Netflix is Da 5 Bloods, the excellent new movie from Spike Lee.

It’s instantly become of the highest rated movies Netflix has released not only in 2020, but all time. It sees four Vietnam war veterans return to the country to track down their fallen comrade.

ONE PIECE (4 Seasons)

Genre: Anime, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata, Ikue Otani

If you’re an anime fan. You’ve got your work cut out as Netflix adds literally hours upon hours of content today with the majority of ONE PIECE episodes.

Of course, Netflix likely has picked up the series given its vested interest in the property with the upcoming live-action series coming soon.

If you’re brand new to the series here’s what you can expect:

Monkey D. Luffy sails with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates through the Grand Line to find the treasure One Piece and become the new king of the pirates.

F is for Family (Season 4)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry

The Murphy family is back for another outing and thus continues, in our opinion, the best-animated sitcom on Netflix.

Bill Burr is truly firing on all cylinders in this season and is joined this season by the talented Jonathan Banks.

Finally, before we dive into the full list. Dave Chappelle released an exclusive new smaller set on Netflix’s comedy channel called “8:46”. It’s 30 minutes long and it’s must-watch viewing.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 12th

Note: an expanded list of what’s new on Netflix can be found on our top-level what’s new section.

12 New Movies Added Today

Addicted to Life (2014)

Axone (2019)

Bawarchi (1972)

Da 5 Bloods (2020) Netflix Original

Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2017)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II (2016)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III (2017)

From A to B (2014)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020)

Magnetic (2018)

Menahi (2008)

Okko’s Inn (2018)

10 New TV Series Added Today

Dating Around (Season 2) Netflix Original

F is for Family (Season 4) Netflix Original

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) Netflix Original

ONE PIECE (4 Seasons)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 1) Netflix Original

Pose (Season 2)

The Search (Season 1)

The Woods (Season 1) Netflix Original

Whispers (Season 1)

Netflix US Top 10s for June 12th, 2020

Today, we saw little movement at the top of both the movies and TV series however it was much busier toward the bottom.

For example, the new docu-series Lenox Hill that looks into the busy New York hospital has broken its way into the top 10 TV series.

On the movies front, the Polish movie that’s going viral around the world continues its reigns at the top.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

365 Days Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs The Last Days of American Crime The Guest The Help The Night Clerk Clueless Despicable Me Before I Fall Twister

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

13 Reasons Why Space Force Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Queer Eye Avatar: The Last Airbender Fuller House Queen of the South Hannibal Sweet Magnolias Lenox Hill

What are you watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.