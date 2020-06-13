New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 13th, 2020

It’s Saturday and we hope you’re having a great day wherever you happen to be. If Netflix is on the agenda, you’ve got plenty to work through with the 22 new additions yesterday and the further five added to Netflix today.

Today is a day of endings as we say the final goodbyes to a couple of shows on Netflix. There are also three international additions today with one in particular being of interest to fans of Asian cinema.

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King

Writer: Peter Nowalk

Runtime: 43 min

Today, we say goodbye to ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder which concludes after six fantastic seasons.

For those who have never dived into the show before, there’s never been a better time now Netflix houses (at least for a few years) the entire collection. It’s about a criminal defense professor who helps her students out of a murder case they get wrapped up in.

Of course, it comes from the super-producer Shonda Rhimes who is working on a slew of new content for Netflix.

Alexa & Katie (Part 4)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly

Writer: Heather Wordham

Runtime: 25 min

Today we also say goodbye to Alexa & Katie which is easily one of the most underrated teen sitcoms on Netflix. It’s followed the two girls who have been through a lot together after the past few seasons.

Here’s what you can expect from the final season:

Alexa & Katie was not only fun and welcoming, it was a project I had a really hard time letting go. Everyone on set from writers to makeup and hair, grips, production, cast…we are all a true family. These final episodes are touching and fulfilling

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 13th, 2020

3 New Movies Added Today

4th Republic (2019)

Asura Guru (2018)

Milea (2020)

2 New TV Series Added Today

Alexa & Katie (Part 4) Netflix Original

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Netflix Top 10s for June 13th

Strong starts for some of the new titles that dropped yesterday including Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods which managed to score number 2 spot.

F is for Family is doing well too coming up on spot number 4 with Pokemon doing even better at spot number 3.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US for June 13th

365 Days Da 5 Bloods Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs The Guest The Last Days of American Crime The Night Clerk The Help Clueless Despicable Me Before I Fall

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US for June 13th