New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 14th, 2020

Welcome to your final daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for the week and there’s only one major title and one new episode of Patriot Act to cover. However, we’re also going to take a complete look back at everything new on Netflix this week and the daily top 10s.

The new Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj episode this week takes a deep dive into colleges and specifically seeks to answer the question as to whether they’re still worth it given the enormous price tags often attached.

Let’s take a look at the one main other addition today before diving into the top 10 lists and weekly recap.

Marcella (Season 3)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Anna Friel, Ray Panthaki, Jack Doolan, Jamie Bamber

Writer: Hans Rosenfeldt, Nicola Larder

Netflix sadly doesn’t pick up as many British productions from the likes of BBC and ITV anymore given the changes intact for the British broadcasters. One show it does still get new seasons for however is Marcella likely because the rights are owned by an external distributor, Cineflix Rights.

The third season of Marcella continues the story of the police investigator who is continuing to investigate stories. Season 3 specifically covers Marcella’s declining mental health and finds herself in a new undercover role.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

In total, 41 new releases hit Netflix in the United States this week.

22 New Movies Added This Week

365 Days (2020)

4th Republic (2019)

Addicted to Life (2014)

Asura Guru (2018)

Axone (2019)

Bawarchi (1972)

Before I Fall (2017)

Da 5 Bloods (2020) Netflix Original

Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2017)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II (2016)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III (2017)

Forensic (2020)

From A to B (2014)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020)

Magnetic (2018)

Menahi (2008)

Middle Men (2009)

Milea (2020)

Okko’s Inn (2018)

Project Papa (2018)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion (2018)

19 New TV Series Added This Week

Alexa & Katie (Part 4) Netflix Original

Curon (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dating Around (Season 2) Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Sseason 5)

F is for Family (Season 4) Netflix Original

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (Season 1) Netflix Original

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) Netflix Original

Lenox Hill (Season 1) Netflix Original

Marcella (Season 3) Netflix Original

My Mister (Season 1)

ONE PIECE (4 Seasons)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 1) Netflix Original

Pose (Season 2)

Queen of the South (Season 4)

Reality Z (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Search (Season 1)

The Woods (Season 1) Netflix Original

Whispers (Season 1)

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix for June 14th

Let’s now take a look at what’s popular on Netflix today. Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods has managed to knock off 365 Days from the top spot. Elsewhere, F is for Family has moved up the TV rankings.

Here is the full list of top 10 movies and TV series on Netflix in the United States today.