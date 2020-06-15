New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 15th, 2020

It’s a brand new week and Netflix has released a bunch of new titles of which most we weren’t expecting! Below we’ll take a look at the 7 new titles to hit Netflix today plus a daily look at the top 10 movies and series on Netflix US too.

There’s a number of great additions today so we’ll just touch on this week’s featured new titles before we dive in. There’s a number of hit movies on the way as well as Netflix Originals such as the second season of The Politician to look forward to.

Now, let’s get into what’s new!

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Christopher Bird, Simon Lupton

Cast: Anastacia, David Bowie, Jared Braverman, Paul Cambaccini

Audiences were swept away two years ago with the retelling of Freddie Mercury’s journey to be the frontman of Queen. This documentary, however, looks into what happened afterward and the mission to attempt to replace Freddie Mercury.

The hour and a half long doc originally aired on ABC but is now available on Netflix.

The Unbeatables (2015) (also known as Underdogs or Metegol)

Genre: Documentary, Drama, Sport

Director: Abhijeet Khuman

Cast: Ariana Grande, Nicholas Hoult, Matthew Morrison, Eugenio Derbez, Taran Killam, Bobby Moynihan

Runtime: 85 mins

One of the titles not announced ahead of time is The Unbeatables, the animated movie from 5 years ago which is a Spanish production but features an English dub.

It’s a soccer-based movie with featured voice artists Ariana Grande, Nicholas Hoult and Taran Killam.

Orgazmo (1997)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Trey Parker

Cast: Trey Parker, Dian Bachar, Robyn Lynne Raab, Michael Dean Jacobs

Runtime: 94 min

Just before Trey Parker took over the world with his well-known cartoon South Park, he was known for his late-night comedy Orgazmo.

The bizarre, neigh ridiculous movie is about a young Mormon attempting to spread the message of God but ends up being cast in a porno as a superhero.

Full List of What’s New on Netflix for June 15th, 2020

5 New Movies Added Today

Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

Orgazmo (1997)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)

The Unbeatables (2015)

Wira (2019)

2 New TV Series Added Today

The American Bible Challenge (2 Seasons)

The Chase (2 Seasons)

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix for June 15th

Da 5 Bloods and 13 Reasons Why retain their top spots on the top 10 movies and TV list.

Much of the list remains unmoved over the weekend however with Space Force still showing in the top 5 and Avatar: The Last Airbender still sitting in the top 10 series after a month on Netflix.

You can find out more of what’s popular on Netflix right now via our most popular page.