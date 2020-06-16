New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: June 16th, 2020

It’s Tuesday and the first batch of new movies for the week have touched down with a few Netflix debuts plus a couple of favorites returning to the platform. Here’s a look at the 5 new titles on Netflix for June 16th plus we’ll dive into the top 10s for today too!

If you’re a fan of Kevin Bacon, two movies featuring the famed actor just touched down today.

Don’t forget to check out what else is due out later this week in our preview.

Now let’s look at our top picks of the day:

Frost/Nixon (2008)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Ron Howard

Cast: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Sam Rockwell, Kevin Bacon

Runtime: 122 min

You may not be in the mood for politics right now, we get it. However, this timeless and truly excellent biopic should be watched by all.

It documents the famous interview that took place between David Frost, a British television host and the President of the United States, Richard Nixon.

The Darkness (2016)

Genre: Horror, Thriller

Director: Greg McLean

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell, David Mazouz, Lucy Fry

Horrors are always hit and miss and it appears with The Darkness that it’s certainly a miss. However, that shouldn’t put off the hardcore among you that loves a bad horror.

The movie is about a family that brings back stones from their vacation that ends up haunting them and their home.

Coronavirus, Explained (Season 1 – Episode 2 & 3)

Genre: Documentary

Today, we got another episode in the special limited series from the Vox team about the ongoing pandemic.

In the two new episodes, they look into how vaccines are currently being researched and developed and in the third episode, we look at how families are coping.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for June 16th

4 New Movies Added Today

Baby Mama (2008)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Frost/Nixon (2008)

The Darkness (2016)

1 New TV Series Added Today

Coronavirus, Explained (Season 1 – Episode 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix for June 16th

Not a whole lot of movement in either the top 10 movies or top 10 series today. In fact, the United States, with the exception of Alexa & Katie rising to spot number 2 is pretty much identical to yesterday’s top 10.

# Movies TV Series 1 Da 5 Bloods 13 Reasons Why 2 365 Days Alexa & Katie 3 The Guest Space Force 4 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs F is for Family 5 The Night Clerk Pokemon Journeys: The Series 6 The Last Days of American Crime Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich 7 The Help Avatar: The Last Airbender 8 Uncut Gems Queer Eye 9 Despicable Me Fuller House 10 Clueless Queen of the South

What are you watching on Netflix right now? Let us know in the comments down below.